How to download and use Blueprints in Satisfactory

Want to take your Satisfactory creations to the next level? Here’s how you can download community-made blueprints and use them in the game.

In the enormous industrial world of Satisfactory, players are tasked with creating progressively complex facilities to automate production lines. Among the several elements that improve gameplay, blueprints stand out as a foundation for efficiency and inventiveness.

They are essentially saved configurations of machinery, conveyor belts, and other structures and allow players to preserve a certain preset, which may later be recreated elsewhere. Players can also develop and share blueprints, which can then be imported into your game to swiftly set up complex systems without physically placing each component.

If you want to save time and take your creations to the next level, here’s how to download and use Blueprints.

How to download blueprints

Users frequently exchange blueprints on websites like Satisfactory Calculator, Ficsit.app, and Reddit forums. These platforms usually organize blueprints based on their role.

Satisfactory Calculator/Dexerto Download SBP files to later use in Satisfactory for Blueprints.

However, we recommend Satisfactory Calculator as a top alternative because its library contains a plethora of fantastic blueprints ranging from massive power plants to manufacturing structures and particle accelerators.

Go to the official website, then click on the Blueprints page and select your desired Blueprint.

Blueprints consist of two separate files: Blueprint Module (.sbp) – This holds the Blueprint Layout / Design information. Blueprint Config File (.sbpcfg) – This holds the information about: Blueprint Description. Icon used. Icon Color used.



Once on the Blueprint page, select Download SBP and Download SBP Config files. Your Blueprint files will then be saved to your drive to use in the game.

How to use

In order to use Blueprints you first need to have a Blueprint Designer constructed. We’ve got the recipe for the same in the section below.







Once you have the Blueprint Designer ready, follow these steps:

Construct any structure on the base and save that Blueprint in the game. As soon as you do that, quit the game and head to the game directory that saves Blueprints. You’ll be able to locate Blueprints in: C Drive->Users->{YourUserName}->AppData->Local->FactoryGame->Saved->SaveGames->blueprints->{SESSION NAME} Paste your downloaded Blueprint SBP and SBP Config files in this folder. Launch Satisfactory and the session you saved the Blueprint to. Head to your Blueprint Designer and interact with it to open the Blueprint Menu. Click on Load Blueprint. You’ll be able to see your downloaded Blueprint file there. Click on the file and watch your creation build on the Blueprint Designer Area.

Not all blueprints will meet your exact specifications. Feel free to change them to better fit with your current configuration. Always check to see if the blueprint is compatible with your game version and the Blueprint Designer size.

How to make a Blueprint Designer

To make a Blueprint Designer, make sure you’ve completed the Tier 4- FICSIT Blueprints milestone. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to build the Blueprint Designer using the Builder under the Special Tab.

Here are the materials you require before you can build a Blueprint Designer:

15 Modular Frame

25 Cable

100 Concrete

100 Steel Beam

Once you’ve gathered your supplies, launch the Builder and select any of the designers from Category 3, FICSIT Blueprint Designers, in the Special menu. Then, set the machine on a flat terrain with no obstacles.

As soon as you do this, you will be able to see the Blueprint Designer successfully installed in your world. You can now make your own Blueprints or use downloadable ones before planning a whole build.

Remember that you will not be able to use any resources put outside the Blueprint Designer with constructions inside it, such as a Power Line or a Conveyor Belt. This is because the structures in the Blueprint Designer area are concepts that aren’t fully functional to assist your progress. It is simply a testing ground for your projects.

That's everything you need to know about how to download and use Blueprints in Satisfactory.