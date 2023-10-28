How to do a Superman Punch in UFC 5

This is what UFC 5 players should know about the vaunted Superman Punch, including the controls and how to unlock it.

The Superman Punch has been known as a rather intriguing move in the world of MMA, thanks to its ability to throw off an opposing fighter as a surprise attack. Fans of MMA should know that in the simulation MMA game UFC 5, this move can be used in the same way.

But, how exactly can fighters make use of the punch in the simulation MMA game UFC 5?

Article continues after ad

Here’s how UFC 5 players can throw a Superman Punch, including the controls and what one should do if you’re unable to hit it in the game.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Superman Punch controls in UFC 5

In UFC 5, many fighters that carry a Superman Punch, like Henry Cejudo and Robert Whittaker, have a Superman Punch or modified Superman with the following settings:

Xbox : LB + B + Y

: LB + B + Y PlayStation: L1 + Circle + Triangle

This also rings true for created fighters. However, there is some variance.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One, some fighters will have different control setups, depending on whether one is in the southpaw or not. Second, other fighters may not have a Superman Punch equipped.

Article continues after ad

If the move is not equipped for a fighter, then it can’t be used. This applies to all fighters in UFC 5, not just created ones.

For those who are looking to do the Superman Punch in UFC 5, first check the fighter’s moves to see the exact controls and whether one is equipped. This can be done in Practice.

Article continues after ad

Just press Pause and select ‘Game Help.’ Then, select ‘View Moves.’

For created fighters in Career Mode that don’t have this move, be on the lookout for training sessions with other UFC fighters. Fighters can learn moves from sparring sessions throughout Career Mode.