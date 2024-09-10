Contents 1 Space Marine 2 character customization explained

Space Marine 2 has plenty of character customization options, allowing you to craft your desired look. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Space Marine 2 isn’t just about the visceral and action-packed combat. Customization is also a feature of this game, allowing you to rock the look you want to spice things up.

Cosmetics in this game don’t give any competitive advantage, but they sure make you look good while you’re bringing the light of the Emperor to a hostile galaxy. Some players have even unleashed their creativity by remaking Peter Griffin, Saitama, and many other popular characters to replace their run-of-the-mill Ultramarines.

If you’re keen on changing your appearance, read on for everything you need to know about how to customize your character in Space Marine 2.

Space Marine 2 character customization explained

Before anything else, character customization in Space Marine 2 is only available in Operations and Eternal War, as you can only change your weapon on the fly in Campaigns. To customize your appearance, you’ll first need to unlock the Armouring Hall by completing the first campaign mission.

Once the Armouring Hall is unlocked, you can head to its location in the Battle Barge. Just make sure you’ve changed your game mode to those that support character customization by interacting with the terminal on the Thunderhawk Gunship launchpad.

In the Armouring Hall, interact with the computer, prompting you to pick your class. This is because different classes have different armor parts and customization in Space Marine 2.

Armour Sets

Saber Interactive Armour Sets customization options in Space Marine 2.

Next, you’ll be given the options from different tabs to edit your armor parts. The first tab is Armour Sets, where you can pick different armor options that offer a cohesive and curated look from head to toe.

There’s also another option that allows you to manually pick your armor parts if you’re not a fan of the sets. This gives you more freedom to mix and match cosmetics to find your desired look. Overall, the customization options are as follows:

Helm

Backpack

Wargear

Gauntlets

Greaves

Pauldrons

Breastplate

Astartes Chapters

Saber Interactive You can customize your armor parts in different colors via the Astartes Chapters tab in Space Marine 2.

The other tab is called Astartes Chapters. Here, you get to essentially choose the color scheme for your character. Much like the Armour Sets tab, you’ll also have the option to dye your entire set to a color of your liking or manually pick the colors one by one for each armor part via the Heraldy option. You’ll have more color options if you buy the DLC.

Do keep in mind that while you can obtain color schemes by completing campaigns, some of them require you to purchase them with Armoury Data. These are all the customization options you’ll find in this tab:

Pattern

Color

Emblem

Armour

That sums up how you can customize a character in Space Marine 2.