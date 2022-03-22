How to create Nintendo Switch groups to categorize your favorite games

The Nintendo Switch 14.0.0 update has finally enabled players to create folders, which enables users to categorize their favorite games.

Nintendo Switch users have wanted more customization options when it comes to the console’s Home screen. Well, with the arrival of the 14.0.0 update, players can now create groups for their favorite Switch titles.

Not only does this make it easier to find and categorize all your games, but it also helps keep your Home screen tidy. In fact, up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

This means even the biggest Nintendo enthusiasts will have plenty of space when it comes to keeping their titles together. So, if you wish to group your Nintendo Switch software and create folders that can help clean up your dashboard, then be sure to check out our guide below.

How to create folders and group your Nintendo Switch games

In order to create group game folders on Nintendo Switch, make sure your console has updated to the latest 14.0.0 version. Once you’ve downloaded the update, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

From the HOME Menu, scroll to the right and select All Software. Press the L Button to view your software by group. Press the + button or select “Create Group” to begin creating the folder. Tick all software that you want to add to the group, then select Next. Rearrange all the titles as desired, then select Next. Give your group a name and confirm your selection.

After you’ve followed the steps above, you’ll have your very own folder that’s filled with all your desired Switch games. The same games and software can be added to multiple groups, so feel free to copy them to as many folders as you see fit.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about creating your own Nintendo Switch game folders and grouping software.