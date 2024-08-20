How to create Clones in Black Myth: Wukong

Clones are one of the key skills for the Destined One in Black Myth: Wukong, but it can be pretty easy to miss if you don’t know where to look.

One of the first thoughts that comes to mind whenever you think of the Monkey King is the ability to create Clones. It’s one of the major powers of Sun Wukong and as it happens, you can use it in all its glory in Black Myth: Wukong.

Article continues after ad

Although you get a taste of the ability in the opening fight, you will end up losing it. Unlocking it takes a while and if you’re unsure what to do, we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock Clones in Black Myth: Wukong

Firstly, you’ll need the ability “A Pluck of Many” to use Clones in Black Myth: Wukong. Here’s how to unlock it.

Step 1: Make your way to Yellow Wind Ridge

Game Science First reach the Village Entrance Shrine.

Your first step is to unlock the area Yellow Wind Ridge. It’s a mountainous wasteland you can unlock after defeating the final boss of Black Wind Mountain. If you aren’t struggling too much with bosses, you should reach here in the first 3 hours of the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you reach Yellow Wind Ridge, make your way to the Village Entrance Shrine.

Step 2: Defeat The Royal Family of Flowing Sands

Game Science Defeat Royal Family of Flowing Sands boss.

This is the first major boss in the area, and it’s pretty easy. There are two enemies, a small rat who will throw stones at you and a big one who will actually attack you. Focus on the big one as killing the small one isn’t worth it since it only makes the bigger rat even angrier.

Once you defeat the big rat, you will notice a small stone statue. Interact with it and it will ask you to look for the Keeness of Tiger. The headless Monk you met at the very beginning will start singing about a Tiger.

Article continues after ad

Step 3: Defeat the First Prince of Flowing Sands

Game Science First Prince of Flowing Sands is an pretty easy boss.

After you’re done with the main boss, you will soon face a smaller boss. The boss is big is size, but a pretty easy one. Defeat it quickly and you will be done with the Flowing Sands family. Keep moving forward as your search for a Tiger continues.

Article continues after ad

Step 4: Reach the Crouching Tiger Temple

Game Science Crouching Tiger Temple is one of the key locations in the second region of the game.

After exploring a bit more, you’ll come across the Crouching Tiger Temple. There’ll be a Shrine very close by. Interact with it to fill up your health, mana, and Gourd. Make your way up the stairs and you’ll notice the Tiger Vanguard.

Article continues after ad

Step 5: Defeat the Tiger Vanguard

Game Science Tiger Vanguard is a pretty difficult boss in the game.

This boss is hard, as it is swift with a plethora of moves and it uses both its body as well as a massive sword. Depending on how good you are at dodging, it may take you a few tries. However, once the Tiger Vanguard is defeated, you will notice another stone statue.

Interact with it and you will be asked to find the Sterness of Stone.

Step 6: Defeat the Stone Vanguard

Game Science Stone Vanguard is an easy boss provided you’re mindful.

Continue forward from the Crouching Tiger Temple and you will soon come across the Stone Vanguard. This is the third boss you need to defeat and it’s an easy one. This boss is very slow and all you need to do is look for self-explanatory openings and smash it with your staff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As long as you’re calm and don’t try to force it, you will get it down in one or two tries. Defeating it will reward you with the Sterness of Stone.

Step 7: Reach the Windseal Gate

Game Science Make your way to Windseal Gate.

After defeating the Stone Vanguard, the game will point you towards another Shrine. Hit it and keep proceeding forward. If you walk straight, you will reach a meditation point. From this point, take a right, walk forward, and drop down the sand-slide.

Article continues after ad

Once you reach the bottom, you will end up at the Windseal Gate.

Step 8: Receive the “A Pluck of Many” spell

Game Science Receive the spell to make Clones.

Once you reach the Windseal Gate, you will notice the headless Monk singing once again. This time he will send your way a reward which will be the spell in question.

Immediately, your third spell slot will be unlocked and you can now make clones anytime you want. Just remember that the clones take up a lot of mana this early in the game and you won’t be able to use it more than once, provided you’re also using the Immobilize and Cloud Step spells.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Clones can’t do much damage in the early game and mainly act as distractions.

For more on the game, check out our review for Black Myth: Wukong.