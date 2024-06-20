Chained Together has suddenly blown up on Twitch as the new smash hit makes players work together to climb their way to the top. But before you jump in with your friends, you’ll need to make a lobby, so here’s how you do it.

Focusing its gameplay on the likes of Only Up and Getting Over It, Chained Together has you and some friends, working together to traverse various obstacles and climb up to ultimate glory, that is if you can survive all the inevitable arguments with one another.

The game has already taken over Twitch, with streamers like DisguisedToast and LilyPichu trying to complete the game, all while tens of thousands cheers them on live.

However, before you hop into the game yourself, either solo or with some buddies, here is how to create a lobby in Chained Together.

How to create a new session in Chained Together

To create a lobby, you’ll need to click on Play in the main menu. From there, you’ll need to select Host a Game.

You’ll have various options for how you want to set your lobby. You can name the lobby, set a password, choose the difficulty level, and have the choice between Opened or Closed chains.

Once you’ve chosen your options, you can create a session, wait for your friends to join the lobby, and select your character.

Anegar Games We wish you and your friends luck climbing together

Here is a rundown of what each option does when creating a new lobby:

When choosing a difficulty, you’ll have the options of Beginner, Normal, and Lava mode.

In Beginner mode, you’ll be able to teleport to the highest point you’ve reached if you fall, with three checkpoints you can load into, however, in this mode Steam achievements and the leaderboard are disabled.

In Normal mode, there is no checkpoint so when you fall you’ll need to start over. You must reach the top, and the moment you get to the summit, your time will be added to the leaderboard.

In Lave mode, lava will be constantly rising from under you, which means you will need to climb to the summit before you die from it. There are no saves in this one either.

For the chain options, here is how each one will affect you:

With Opened Chain, you and your friends will be chained in a line, which means whoever is at the front of the line will have the most control. This allows the leader to have more freedom and lets your group be quicker with a person making the decisions.

With Closed Chain, players will be chained up in a loop, meaning you will need to work together. This option requires more teamwork than the Opened option, and it is more challenging.