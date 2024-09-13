How to craft and use Automated Wiring in Satisfactory

Automated Wiring can be a stepping stone in your quest to make the Space Elevator in Satisfactory. This bit of tech might not win any beauty contests, but it’s the key to unlocking the future of your factory.

While others are busy dreaming about collecting all hard drives and spotting all the pure ore nodes in Satisfactory, you’re stuck knee-deep in Copper and Stators, all for the glorious purpose of sending your projects into orbit.

The endless grind of making Automated Wiring isn’t just busywork. It’s your ticket to scaling up and claiming your rightful place among the stars. Keep your eyes on the prize, and remember, even the most mundane tasks lead to greatness.

How to craft Automated Wiring

To craft Automated Wiring, you’ll need to use an Assembler, as it’s not something you can make in the Craft Bench. Here’s what you need:

Stator : 1

: 1 Cable: 20

If you can’t find this recipe yet, it’s because you have not researched the Tier 4: Advanced Steel Production module. Alternatively, you can research AI Limiter in the MAM to unlock it.

There’s also an Alternate Recipe we recommend getting. If you have the Automated Speed Wiring alternate recipe, you’ll need:

Stator : 2

: 2 Wire : 40

: 40 High-Speed Connector: 1

This recipe produces 7.5 Automated Wiring per minute but requires a Manufacturer and additional materials.

Best uses for Automated Wiring

Here’s what you can do with all the Automated Wiring you’ll craft:

Space Elevator: Automated Wiring is crucial for completing deliveries in the Space Elevator, which in turn unlocks additional tiers in the HUB.

Automated Wiring is crucial for completing deliveries in the Space Elevator, which in turn unlocks additional tiers in the HUB. AWESOME Sink: If you need to dispose of excess Automated Wiring, you can sink it into the AWESOME Sink for 1440 points.

Automated Wiring uses a lot of Copper, so ensure you have a dedicated Copper node or two to keep up with demand, especially when producing items like Adaptive Control Units.

As your production scales, expand your mining operations and upgrade your infrastructure to keep pace with your needs.