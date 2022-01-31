How to connect your PlayStaion account to Discord

After months of announcing of their partnership, Discord users can finally link their PlayStation account for seamless integration. Don’t worry, if you need some help figuring it out, we have the steps to connect it.

Discord is one of the most popular communication apps for gamers around the world, and back in May 2021, Discord and Sony announced an official partnership, which would work to integrate many features into the PlayStation realm.

However, Discord told fans to stay put until 2022 as they will begin rolling out new features for the gaming console and its players.

Now, it seems we have received the first of many things to come, as you can link your PS account to Discord so your friends can see your activity. We have a step-by-step guide on how to connect these two together.

How to add PlayStation account to Discord

PlayStation x Discord We’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share what games you’re playing. Learn how to connect your account here: https://t.co/Jbgx7zWEVW pic.twitter.com/mZFxOwjlVS — Discord (@discord) January 31, 2022

In a blog post, Discord outlined the first feature that PlayStation users will be receiving in their partnership with the communication service.

The community will now be able to link their PS account and display their activity to all their Discord friends. Here’s how to do it.

Open up Discord app on Desktop, Web, or Mobile For Desktop or Web click the “User Settings” icon on the bottom left; For Mobile click you profile picture on the bottom right. Once in settings, locate the “Connections” tab and open it. Find the PlayStation logo and click it. Follow the link and log into your PS account to finish the connection.

If you can’t find the PS logo then you may need to wait as this feature is “gradually rolling out.” Once you have completed all of these steps, your accounts will now be linked and will display your activity when you are playing a game on the PS4 or PS5.

While this does not mean that Discord will be available on the console, that doesn’t mean that it won’t be coming in the future. We will update you as this partnership continues to integrate features moving forward.