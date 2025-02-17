How to complete Mapping the Living Lands Dawnshore in Avowed

Avowed may not be an open-world game, but it still offers a wealth of side quests to keep you busy, like Mapping the Living Lands Dawnshore.

One of the first side quests you’ll pick up in Avowed involves rescuing a cartographer, or at the very least, his work, and bringing it back to Sanza, his employer. You’re still green on the Living Lands so finding the specific location where this cartographer went off to can be a bit disorienting.

Article continues after ad

In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete Mapping the Living Lands Dawnshore and the rewards you’ll get once it’s over.

How to start Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore





1 of 3





You can start this quest in Clavinger’s Landing or Sanza’s Emporium once you reach Paradis.

Once you get there, speak with Sanza to start the quest. He’ll task you with finding Geirmund, a missing cartographer in Dawnshore.

Geirmund’s location in Avowed

Travel to the eastern part of Dawnshore, specifically an area called Usher’s Hand. This is where Geirmund was last seen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

The map above outlines the path you should follow to reach this area.

Note: If you haven’t reached Paradis yet, you can still get to Geirmund by traveling east along the shoreline from Claviger’s Landing. Pass through the dock area, then head north from the Southern Embrace to reach the God’s Gate Beacon.

Geirmund’s remains are found near the God’s Gate Beacon, about five steps to the left of the fast travel point. Look for a rundown large stone column or a brown tent in this area. Geirmund’s body is right next to the pillar, together with the map.

Article continues after ad





1 of 3





Once you’ve found Geirmund, grab Geirmund’s Map next to his body. This is the key item needed to complete the quest.

Make your way back to Paradis and give the map (and the unfortunate news about Geirmund) to Sanza. This completes the quest and progresses the Mapping the Living Lands series.

Article continues after ad

Rewards for completing Sanza’s quest

Completing this mission reveals more of the Dawnshore map and is part of a larger series, meaning there will be more mapping quests as you continue your journey.

Article continues after ad

It also gives you access to Sanza’s shop, which offers two Uniques and useful crafting materials, like Paradisan Ladder and Primal Flame, among others.