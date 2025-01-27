How to complete Dead Drop Kill Challenge in Sniper Elite: Resistance

The first Kill List challenge of Sniper Elite: Resistance tasks you with taking out Philo Beck during the Dead Drop mission using a Rat Bomb. However, you won’t have the right equipment to hand, so there are a few steps to follow before you can complete the assassination.

Every mission in Sniper Elite: Resistance is packed with optional objectives, including Kill List challenges. A high-value target is marked on your map and you can take them out however you see fit, but to earn the special reward there’s a specific method you need to use.

The first of these is Philo Beck who you’ll meet in St. Raymund, where you’re asked to kill him with a Rat Bob. Here’s how to eliminate the target with ease.

Where to find Philo Beck in Sniper Elite: Resistance

Rebellion / Dexerto

You’ll find Philo Beck in a cafe in the middle of the level, directly outside the main entrance to the castle-like fortress at the back of St Raymund. If you get to a vantage point on the buildings opposite, you’ll notice that he spends most of his time talking to a fellow soldier, before occasionally heading outside for a quick patrol.

You can easily snipe him from a rooftop or sneak in for a quick assassination, but to unlock the Nagant M1895, it only counts if you do it with a Rat Bomb. However, you won’t have one of these useful items in your inventory when you start the mission, so the first thing to do is track one down.

Rebellion / Dexerto

How to get a Rat Bomb

Head to the church to collect Vertigo’s dead drop This unlocks a secret tunnel underneath Liberty Gardens. Find the door and go down the stairs. Enter the first room on your right. The Rat Bomb can be found on a barrel to the left of the doorway.

Rebellion / Dexerto

The Rat Bomb is hidden in a secret tunnel underneath Liberty Gardens, but the doorway only unlocks once you’ve found Vertigo’s dead drop.

This is the first main objective marked on your map, located inside the church. Head up the stairs to the highest level and deal with the German sniper guarding the tower, and the drop is located behind a painting hanging on a wall.

Rebellion / Dexerto

It contains a note from Vertigo revealing that there is an underground tunnel, which will then also be marked on your map. Head over there, using the tall grass to stay hidden and the door will now be unlocked.

Once inside, go down the stairs and enter the first room on your right. Here, you’ll see Vertigo’s body on the ground, and the Rat Bomb sitting on a barrel next to the doorway. Interact with it to pick it up and you’re ready for the final steps.

Rebellion / Dexerto

How to complete Kill Challenge with Rat Bomb

Sneak into the cafe Philo Beck is guarding. Make your way behind the counter. Plant the Rat Bomb on the ground at the marked location. Wait for Beck to discover it and enjoy the explosion.

Setting up the Rat Bomb requires careful stealth, as you can only set it in a predetermined location behind the counter in the cafe. You can use a tunnel in the building directly behind to sneak across into the cafe, but you’ll need to either clear the room so you can make the plant or use precise timing when the enemies are outside.

Rebellion / Dexerto

I found it easiest to use a bottle to distract them, as it gets everyone clear for a few valuable seconds. After a brief investigation, they’ll return to their usual positions so make sure you’ve already escaped to a safe location.

Once in place, the Rat Bomb will attract the attention of Beck, but before can do anything about the rodent, it will quickly explode and the Kill List challenge will be complete. It’s worth noting that you don’t need to be nearby for the explosion to trigger, so feel free to go about your business while waiting for the detonation.

For more, be sure to check out what we thought of the game in our Sniper Elite: Resistance review.