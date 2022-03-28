 How to claim Warframe's ninth anniversary rewards - Dexerto
How to claim Warframe’s ninth anniversary rewards

Published: 28/Mar/2022 16:06

by Sam Comrie
AN image of the Warframe rewards
Digital Extremes

Warframe players will be able to celebrate the game’s ninth anniversary in style with an array of exclusive rewards. Here’s how you can get your hands on these epic collectibles. 

Warframe has entertained players with its high octane combat for nearly a decade now, and in order to celebrate the occasion, developers Digital Extremes are rolling out limited edition rewards. There’s plenty to claim, but only a few weeks to do so.

Not sure what Warframe will have to offer? Here’s what you can grab in your next adventure.

Contents

Garuda Prime key art for Warframe
Digital Extremes
Warframe players will be able to pick up a wealth of new rewards.

Warframe anniversary rewards: Release date

The rewards will be rolled out from March 28, 2022, over the course of five weeks, so be sure to check in as soon as you can to start claiming.

How to claim Warframe’s ninth anniversary rewards

Claiming your anniversary-themed rewards in Warframe isn’t difficult, as you’ll be able to see them appear just by logging into the game.

There are going to be heaps of rewards to pick up, with new packs such as The Warframe Initiate Pack II – Nova Atomica arriving into the game too.

What rewards will be in Warframe?

If you’re holding out for a specific form of reward, be that boosters or cosmetics, then we’ve made it easier to track the next five weeks of Warframe rewards. Here’s what you can expect to see arrive into the game:

Week of Reward Warframe Rewards
Week 1, March 28

Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot

Dex Nouchali Syandana

Weekend Credit Booster
Week 2, April 4

Dex Furis + Weapon Slot

Excalibur Dex Skin

Weekend Affinity Booster
Week 3, April 11

Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot

Dex Raksaka Armor

Weekend Credit Booster
Week 4, April 18

Liset Dex Skin

 Excalibur Dex Glyph

Weekend Affinity Booster
Week 5, April 25

Rhino Dex Skin

Excalibur Dex Noggle

Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster

And that’s all the rewards you’ll be able to claim for Warframe’s 9th anniversary. Be sure to keep updated with rewards are within the Prime Vault:

