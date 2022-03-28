Warframe players will be able to celebrate the game’s ninth anniversary in style with an array of exclusive rewards. Here’s how you can get your hands on these epic collectibles.
Warframe has entertained players with its high octane combat for nearly a decade now, and in order to celebrate the occasion, developers Digital Extremes are rolling out limited edition rewards. There’s plenty to claim, but only a few weeks to do so.
Not sure what Warframe will have to offer? Here’s what you can grab in your next adventure.
Contents
- Warframe anniversary rewards: Release date
- How to claim Warframe’s ninth anniversary rewards
- What rewards will be in Warframe?
Warframe anniversary rewards: Release date
The rewards will be rolled out from March 28, 2022, over the course of five weeks, so be sure to check in as soon as you can to start claiming.
How to claim Warframe’s ninth anniversary rewards
Claiming your anniversary-themed rewards in Warframe isn’t difficult, as you’ll be able to see them appear just by logging into the game.
There are going to be heaps of rewards to pick up, with new packs such as The Warframe Initiate Pack II – Nova Atomica arriving into the game too.
What rewards will be in Warframe?
If you’re holding out for a specific form of reward, be that boosters or cosmetics, then we’ve made it easier to track the next five weeks of Warframe rewards. Here’s what you can expect to see arrive into the game:
|Week of Reward
|Warframe Rewards
|Week 1, March 28
|
Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot
Dex Nouchali Syandana
Weekend Credit Booster
|Week 2, April 4
|
Dex Furis + Weapon Slot
Excalibur Dex Skin
Weekend Affinity Booster
|Week 3, April 11
|
Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot
Dex Raksaka Armor
Weekend Credit Booster
|Week 4, April 18
|
Liset Dex Skin
Excalibur Dex Glyph
Weekend Affinity Booster
|Week 5, April 25
|
Rhino Dex Skin
Excalibur Dex Noggle
Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster
And that’s all the rewards you’ll be able to claim for Warframe’s 9th anniversary. Be sure to keep updated with rewards are within the Prime Vault:
