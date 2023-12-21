How to claim The Finals Festive Holiday Twitch drops

Twitch drops for The Finals have arrived and they give players the chance to get some unique rewards for free. Here’s everything you need to know about how to claim the latest drops in the exciting FPS.

The Finals is an intense new FPS from Embark Studio and its surprise launch was revealed at the 2023 Game Awards. The game had previously received quite a lot of praise during its beta periods, and now fans can dive straight into all the action of Season 1.

Ahead of the holidays, a handful of Festive Holiday Twitch drops have been revealed for players to claim so if you’re planning to enjoy the game with friends over Christmas and New Year’s, you can get yourself some neat free rewards for the occasion.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to claim Twitch drops in The Finals.

Contents

Embark Studio Festival Twitch drops are now available to claim.

Event Duration

The Finals Festive Holiday drops were made available to claim on December 20, 2023, and will run until January 3, 2024.

Make sure you watch The Finals Twitch streams during this time if you want to claim the in-game rewards.

How to claim The Finals Twitch drops

To claim The Finals Twitch drops, simply follow the steps below:

Go to a participating live channel on Twitch – these channels will have the drops enabled tags on their streams. Watch the stream for 2, 4, or 6 hours depending on the reward you’d like to unlock. You can monitor your progress towards each drop by checking the Drops Inventory page. Once you’ve been awarded the items, you’ll receive a Twitch notification and you’ll need to claim the reward press pressing the ‘claim’ button within Twitch before the campaign ends. After you’ve claimed the rewards, they should be redeemable within The Finals – though you may have to log out and back into the game first.

All The Finals Twitch drops

At the time of writing, there are currently 3 confirmed drops players can claim in The Finals, which are all featured as part of the Festive Holiday Drops campaign. Here’s a rundown of the items you can get:

x1 Gingerguard Barricade skin

x1 Pining for Xmas sticker

x1 Present Danger weapon charm

That’s everything you need to know about claiming Twitch drops in the game! For more content on The Finals, check out our guides below:

