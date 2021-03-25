How to claim Roblox Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (April) - Dexerto

Roblox is home to plenty of cosmetic items that you can kit your character out with. However, If you wish to get your hands on some free stuff without spending any Robux, then make sure you use claim April’s Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.

Roblox upgrades and special abilities cost invariably cost Robux, the game’s premium currency, but sometimes there a number of promotional items that are given away. Whether you’re looking to kit your avatar out with the latest cosmetics or just wish to get your hands on some exclusive merchandise, then Twitch Prime’s latest gaming rewards will enable you to do just that.

While Roblox does give out free promo codes to all its players, those signed up to Amazon Prime will be able to gear up with some exclusive items. The cosmetics available in April’s Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are the new Tech Head and an exclusive bonus skin.

Roblox Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (April)

The Twitch Prime Gaming rewards available for Roblox players are constantly updated each month, giving fans the opportunity to update their virtual wardrobe with the latest cosmetics. Twitch Prime Gaming’s latest Roblox bundle is ready to be claimed right now and is called NOW Roblox Drop 8.

This includes a new 1x Tech Head and an exclusive bonus skin.

Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page. Claim the Roblox rewards from there. Copy the code and click on the following link: https://www.roblox.com/ Paste your code and click on redeem. Load up Roblox and you’ll be able to see all your claimed cosmetics in your inventory.

When do Roblox Twitch Prime rewards expire?

All Roblox Twitch Prime rewards codes expire on May 17, 2021. After that, you will no longer be able to claim either the Tech Head or exclusive bonus skin.

These rewards will likely be replaced by something else next month, so make sure you check back here to see all the latest Roblox Twitch Prime rewards.