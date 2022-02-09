How to claim Lost Ark Prime Gaming reward drops (February 2022)

Being an Amazon published product, it’s little surprise that Lost Ark has teamed up with Prime Gaming to give players free monthly rewards. Here’s how to claim them.

While Lost Ark is the brainchild of Korean development company, Smilegate RPG, the game is coming to western screens courtesy of Amazon Games.

It’s little surprise, therefore, that Lost Ark will be joining the ever-expanding range of titles that are eligible for free loot drops via Prime Gaming, a service linked to Amazon’s subscription-based delivery medium.

But just how do you go about claiming your all-new Lost Ark Prime Gaming rewards? And do you need Amazon Prime to do so? Here’s everything you need to know, as well as what rewards are currently on offer.

Lost Ark Prime Gaming rewards (February 2022)

In order to celebrate the launch of Smilegate’s hack and slash adventure, players will be able to get a Battle Item pack. This includes a slew of goodies to help you crawl your way through even the darkest dungeons, making sure Arkesia’s demons don’t stand a chance.

Players will receive:

1 x Crystalline Aura – Lasts for 30 days and reduces Triport fees, cooldowns, and much more.

– Lasts for 30 days and reduces Triport fees, cooldowns, and much more. 1 x Amethyst Shard Pack – A premium currency tradable to one of Arkesia’s residents in the end-game.

– A premium currency tradable to one of Arkesia’s residents in the end-game. 3 x Battle Chests – Chests containing a host of different items that can be used in battle.

How to get Lost Ark Prime Gaming rewards

In order to claim these rewards for yourself, you will require an active Amazon Prime subscription. Otherwise, you won’t be able to take part in this promotion.

If you’re all sorted on the Prime end, here’s how to claim your rewards:

Visit the Prime Gaming website Scroll down to Lost Ark Click ‘Claim‘ on your reward Sign in with our Amazon Prime Account, then choose ‘Claim’ again Boot up Lost Ark Choose ‘F4‘ to open your Product Inventory Redeem your rewards Go to your Inventory (I) Interact with your new items to use them

So that’s how to claim your Lost Ark Prime Gaming rewards! Looking for some more tips and tricks to survive the world of Arkesia? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

