James Busby . 49 minutes ago

To celebrate the huge success of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom is giving away free DLC to help players on their adventure. Here’s how you can claim the latest add-on content.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has just surpassed three million Hunters, demonstrating just how popular the monster-slaying game has become. Not only does the Sunbreak expansion offer plenty of new Wyvverns to hunt, but the game also aims to expand upon its ever-growing roster with free title updates.

The latest free DLC aims to give players some life-saving items to help Hunters on their adventures throughout Elgado. If you wish to claim this free content and add these helpful items to your inventory, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to claim free Monster Hunter Rise DLC

In order to claim the Monster Hunter Rise free DLC, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Download the latest version of Monster Hunter: Rise. Boot up the game. Head over to the Courier in Kamura Village or to the Courier in the Outpost. Select ‘Add-on Content’ from the drop-down menu. Pick the Elgado Pack 3 to add all the items to your game.

Once you have followed the instructions above, you’ll be able to claim some free goodies that you can use on your hunts. The Elgado Pack 3 DLC contains the following items:

Dust of Life x 30

Herbal Powder x 30

Demon Powder x 15

Hardshell Powder x 15

Friend Voucher x 10

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about claiming the latest free Monster Hunter Rise DLC.