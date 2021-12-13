How to claim Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming reward Twitch drops (December 2021)

Looking to claim Prime Gaming’s Dead by Daylight rewards? Here are all of the current drops.

Dead by Daylight’s ever-growing roster of savage killers and sturdy survivors continues to encompass some of classic horror’s most famous faces.

One of the game‘s best attributes is the fact that it reimagines these nightmarish characters in different ways, allowing you to truly transform them with skins and other cosmetics.

For Amazon Prime subscribers, one way to add more of these coveted items to your inventory is by claiming Prime Gaming rewards, so here’s everything you need to know to get Dead by Daylight’s Prime Gaming goodies.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming rewards

Of course, as with all Prime Gaming items, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to claim the drops. If not, sadly you can’t participate in this promotion.

In order to snag some Dead by Daylight cosmetics, though, you won’t have to go through the irritating process of linking your accounts. Instead, claiming them is a lot easier:

Head to the Prime Gaming website. Scroll until you find Dead by Daylight and select it. Select the current reward, and choose “Claim.” You will be given a code. Copy and paste this. Boot up Dead by Daylight. Visit the “Store” tab, then go to “Feature.” In the top right-hand corner, you’ll find “Redeem Code” – enter your code there (see image below.)

Importantly, this code must be redeemed by February 10, 2022, or it will expire.

Dead By Daylight Prime Gaming Rewards: December

To celebrate The Artist‘s return from the dead and entry to the DBD fray, players will be able to grab two new outfits for this fearsome femme fatale: the Altered Perception and Deluded Perception skins.

Advertisement

Trading in her tattered burgundy look for lush royal blue and violet robes that are decked out in gold and bronze snake-like trims, this tortured undead soul has never looked so glamorous.

So that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight’s Prime Gaming rewards! Looking to stalk the night and take out those pesky survivors? Here’s some guides to help you out:

Killers | Survivors | Promo Codes | Is DBD Crossplay? | Is DBD on Xbox Game Pass?