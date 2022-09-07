Disney Dreamlight Valley allows you to make friends with classic characters, cook exciting recipes, tend to the land, and customize both the world around you and your own character. Here’s how to change the way you look in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley is how customizable it is. You get to make your character as soon as you get in and you can change pretty much anything you want. The variety makes it so easy to create something you’re happy with. However, sometimes you might want to do a little bit of tweaking.

If you want to change your clothes or facial details, we’ve got you covered with exactly how you can change your clothes and appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to change your appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You can change anything from your face shape to your clothes.

Thankfully, changing your appearance in this relaxing game is relatively simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Complete the tutorial until you get a house and access to the main menu (Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, X on Nintendo Switch, i on PC) Enter the menu screen. Click on your Wardrobe to change clothes. Scroll down to change your character’s design.

The ability to change your appearance is hidden under the scroll bar but it does let you go back into that original customization section so don’t worry too much about needing to make changes.

That’s how to change your appearance and outfit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While choosing out a brand new outfit in the game, why not take a look at some of these:

How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass | Where to find the Royal Tools