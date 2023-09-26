How to change weapons in Monster Hunter Now & make loadouts

Knowing how to change weapons in Monster Hunter Now is incredibly important, particularly if you wish to make powerful loadouts. So. here’s how you can do both in Ninatic’s latest mobile game.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with plenty of weapons and gear for players to unlock and master. In fact, switching between the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and loadouts can drastically increase your chances of success.

After all, being able to adapt to the various monsters and meeting the damage requirements will enable you to quickly progress through the game’s story. So, without further ado, here’s how you can change weapons in Monster Hunter Now and make loadouts for your favorite sets.

How to change weapons in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom Knowing how to change weapons in Monster Hunter Now is very important.

Changing weapons is incredibly simple in Monster Hunter Now and only takes a few seconds. If you wish to change weapons, then follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up Monster Hunter Now.

Select your equipped weapon (right-hand side of the screen next to your profile).

(right-hand side of the screen next to your profile). Click on the new weapon you wish to use.

Select the ‘Equip’ button at the bottom of the screen.

It’s important to note, that you can unlock more weapons as you progress through the game’s story, so make sure you check out our unlock guide here to see all the requirements.

You’ll also only be able to change to weapons that you have already built, so be sure to keep hunting the various monsters you see to expand upon your weapon collection.

How to create Monster Hunter Now weapon loadouts

Niantic/Capcom Creating Monster Hunter Now loadouts is incredibly simple.

Just like in the mainline games, Monster Hunter Now allows players to create loadouts that you can switch between. This can save you a lot of time and keep you from having to constantly cycle through all your gear.

You can create loadouts in Monster Hunter Now by following the steps below:

Boot up Monster Hunter Now.

Select your equipped weapon (right-hand side of the screen next to your profile).

(right-hand side of the screen next to your profile). Equip the weapons and armor you wish to use.

Press the left or right arrow underneath your hunter.

underneath your hunter. Then select the other weapons and armor you wish to use.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to quickly switch between your loadouts before you begin hunting.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can change your weapon and make a loadout in Monster Hunter Now. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

