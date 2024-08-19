How to change Morpeko from Full Belly to Hangry Mode in Pokemon Go

During 2024’s Pokemon World Championships, Niantic announced that Gen 8’s Morpeko would be coming to Pokemon Go, retaining its unique ability to switch forms during battle.

As the mobile game doesn’t feature Abilities akin to the mainline series, Morpeko’s ability, Hunger Switch, which causes it to automatically swap forms at the end of each turn, won’t be applicable here. The transformation will be tied to a different mechanic instead.

How to change Morpeko’s forms

To have Morpeko swap between its Hangry and Full Belly forms during battle, players will need to use a Charged Attack. Doing so will prompt the Galar native to swap between both forms.

It’s not yet known if the ‘mon will need access to a specific move to form-change, or if limitations will be placed on the number of times Morpeko can utilize the ability per battle. However, when more is known, we’ll be updating this article, so check back soon for more details.

Full Belly & Hangry Mode differences

In the mainline games, Morpeko’s visually distinct forms alter how Aura Wheel works, the Two-Sided Pokemon’s signature move.

In Full Belly Mode, the move is Electric-type, while in Hangry Mode, it changes to Dark-type. How this mechanic will translate to Pokemon Go has yet to be explained.

Morpeko’s Full Belly Mode (left) and Hangry Mode (right)

