Lost Ark has broken Twitch viewership records during its pre-launch. The new popular MMOARPG has a lot of customization options available to players, including how to change the color of your cursor.



Smilegate’s Lost Ark MMO has exploded in popularity and it can be pretty confusing to get a hang of all the controls and customizations settings when starting out.

Unlike traditional MMO’s, Lost Ark uses alphabetical keybinds instead of numerical, as well as random key shortcuts that can take you to various menus. Thankfully, there’s a slew of customization options available – including changing the color of your cursor.

Advertisement

Here’s how you can change the color of your cursor when playing Lost Ark.

How to change cursor color in Lost Ark

When playing the new popular MMO, there are two ways for players to change the color of their cursor, putting it down to personal preference with whatever method you choose.

Read More: How to change mouse controls in Lost Ark

The first method we’ll show is the easiest. Follow our step by step guide below:

Hold left CTRL. Use your Scroll Wheel and scroll up or down to navigate through colors. Choose whatever color you prefer.

Another method to change your cursor color in Lost Ark is a bit more difficult than the first, which involves navigating through the game’s menu.

Open the in-game menu by holding left ALT + X. Head to settings. Open the accessibility tab. Under control accessibility, choose your cursor color.

That’s all you need to know on how to change your cursor color in Lost Ark. Looking for more Lost Ark guides to help you on your travels? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

Advertisement

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide