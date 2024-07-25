How to change coordinators in College Football 25 Dynasty

Much like in the real world, College Football 25 Dynasty players can hire or fire coordinators. However, this can only be done at certain points.

In the worlds of college and professional football, coordinator changes happen on a regular basis. Some leave to take new opportunities with other teams, while others are terminated due to poor team performance.

College Football 25 Dynasty allows teams to make their own coordinator changes, beneficial for those who need help with recruiting or a scheme fit. However, there will be times a change is needed.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at how to fire and hire new coordinators in Dynasty Mode.

EA Sports

Let’s start with how to fire offensive and defensive coordinators in College Football 25 Dynasty. This can’t be done during the season, but can be taken care of during Conference Championships.

From there, one should see a ‘Manage Staff’ box. Hit with with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to enter staff management. Then, players will see an option to fire coaches.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The following week, select ‘Manage Staff’ to hire new coordinators. In this screen, one will be able to see the list of coordinators available, the Talent Tree, their Pipeline, as well as what scheme each runs.

EA Sports

Getting rid of coordinators and hiring new ones has benefits. For one, each coordinator has a specific group of archetypes that one specializes in. These can add to one’s current strengths. But more importantly, keep in mind that players can’t allocate Skill Points or change the configuration of a coordinator’s Talent Tree. So, finding one who fits is the route to take.

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to find coordinators whose abilities match their job description. EA noted during the promotion stage that offensive position Abilities will have a higher effect on offensive coordinators than defensive coordinators.

Additionally, a coordinator’s Pipeline is also fixed. Thus, choosing one in a desired area isn’t a bad idea.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check our best tips for recruiting in College Football 25, plus the best coach archetypes to choose from in Dynasty.