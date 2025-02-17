How to change clothing & appearance in Avowed: Transmog system explained

Obsidian Entertainment’s newest title, Avowed, is a giant open-world RPG that allows players to create a character and grind through the main quest however they see fit.

As such, you must first develop your own unique hero at the beginning of the game, modifying your appearance in great detail before diving into the game.

However, there’s a chance that 30 minutes into your playthrough, you might want to change the look of your character.

While some games lock you into one outfit only, Avowed allows players to modify their character’s look and clothing even after sinking 50 hours into the game and also includes its own transmogrification system.

For those eager to learn how to change their clothing and appearance in Avowed, here is everything you need to know.

How to change your outfit in Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment Avowed has over 60 outfits and armor sets to unlock.

Like all RPGs, one of the most pivotal parts of Avowed is equipping the correct armor, outfits, and accessories.

To do so, simply open up the game’s main portal and head over to the inventory section.

From there, you’ll be able to change your main chest armor, gauntlets, shoes, and much more.

Transmog system explained

Dexerto/Obsidian Avowed has its very own transmog system.

We’ve all been there when playing a big RPG, and you find a set of armor that looks slick and cool but offers little in the way of protection, so you’re then stuck choosing between looking great and being vulnerable or wearing the dorky outfit but ensuring that your stats are up to scratch.

Similar to recent Assassin’s Creed games such as Odyssey and Valhalla, players don’t need to worry about this due to the Avowed’s transmogrification system.

This feature allows players to adopt the design and look of a specific outfit while also maintaining the stats and specs of another. For those who always want their hero to look their best, this system will be extremely useful during your time with Avowed.

To use the trasmog system in Avowed, complete the following steps:

Open the inventory and select the armor section

Equip the armor/outift with the best stats (Right Trigger on Xbox, left-click on PC)

Find the armor you wish to appear in the cutscenes and gameplay

Press the Left Trigger button on Xbox or right-click on PC to transmogrify it

Once this has been done, your Avowed character should wear the desired outfit while maintaining the stats of the first armor selected.

What’s more, the transog system does work on any and all outfits, including unique armor. However, weapons cannot be altered using the transmog system in Awoved at the time of writing.

How to change companion outfits

Obsidian Entertainment Companions also have different outfits with unique stats in Avowed.

As well as changing the amour of your own character, Avowed also includes multiple different sets of armor for each unique companion that can be summoned to help journey through the game.

Altering the look of companions has its own unique way of doing so rather than simply opening the inventory menu. First, the player will need to set up a camp.

Once done, access the main tent, and from there, select one of the party members you want to change the outfit of. Pick the desired look, equip it and then exit out of the tent. The next time you leave camp, your companion will be sporting their fresh set of armor.

That’s everything you need to know about Avowed’s transmog system and how to equip different outfits for your own character as well as your companions.

