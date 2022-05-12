You’ll need to call in an Air Strike on a tank to finish this week’s Fortnite challenges, but this quest requires a specific item to complete it – and we’ve got all the details you need.

Every week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, a new set of Season Quests goes live to not only give players fun challenges to complete, but also offer another way to earn more XP to help them level up their Battle Pass.

In the latest set of weekly challenges, players will need to call in an Air Strike on a tank in Fortnite – but if you’ve not called in an Air Strike before, you might find yourself struggling to complete this Season Quest.

Below, we’ve got all the information you need to help you find an Air Strike and tips on how to destroy a tank with one.

Where to find an Air Strike in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Before you can call in an Air Strike on a tank in Fortnite, you’ll first need to find an Air Strike item. These are located around the island as floor loot, but they can also appear in Chests and Supply Drops.

Air Strikes are classed as Legendary items, so the chances of finding one are quite slim. But if you keep searching with one eye on the ground, you’ll stumble across one eventually.

How to call in an Air Strike on a tank in Fortnite

Once you’ve got yourself an Air Strike, you’ll need to find a tank to use it on. Tanks can be found at various locations, but the best place to go is Command Cavern as there are two tanks located nearby.

You can see all of the current tank locations on the Fortnite map below:

Equip the Air Strike, aim at the tank (it doesn’t matter if someone is driving it or not), and press fire. The Air Strike will last eight seconds with a total of 20 missiles being launched at the spot you chose.

Remember, you’ll only get two chances to use each Air Strike item, so aim carefully and make them count!

