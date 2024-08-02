How to build and use the Wishing Machine in Once Human

For those wanting to try their luck in Once Human’s Wishing Machine, here is how to use and build the Whack-a-Mole style tool.

Once Human’s open-world looter-shooter gameplay makes finding and crafting new armor, weapons, and other tools extremely important.

Traversing the game’s harder regions, accessing new Rift Anchors, and completing missions can become nearly impossible without up-to-date gear.

While Once Human offers conventional ways to get new gear via loot crates and missions, the game also encourages players to try their luck and play their odds on the Wish Machine.

The Wishing Machine gives players the chance to earn one new loot item each time they use it. The item pool includes Blueprints, cosmetics, and gear, with rarities ranging from C to S.

For those eager to have a swing and try your luck on Once Human’s Wishing Machine, here is everything you need to know about building one.

How to build the Wishing Machine in Once Human

Starry Studio Try your luck on Once Human’s Wishing Machine.

First, players must unlock the ability to build the Wishing Machine via Memetics. Once this has been done, they’ll need to collect the following resources to build it.

25 x Copper Ingots

10 x Rusted Parts

5 x Metal Scraps

3 x Rubber

5 x Glass

To create the Wishing Machine, simply enter the building mode, click on the Facility tab, enter the Facility Function section, and you will find the blueprint for it.

How to use the Wishing Machine in Once Human

Using the Wishing Machine in Once Human costs 500 Starchrom per go, or as the game describes, each “draw.”

Once an item is drawn from the Wishing Machine, it is removed from the pool, meaning there is no chance of ever pulling duplicates.

Activating the Machine triggers a small animation in which players must hit a Llama with a mallet. Thankfully, it doesn’t matter which Llama you hit, as this does not impact which prize you will receive in any way.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about creating and using the Wish Machine in Once Human.