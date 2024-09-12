How to build Coal Generator to make your own Power Plants in Satisfactory

How to build Coal Generator to make your own Power Plants in SatisfactoryCoffee Stain/Dexerto
Want to build your first Coal generator and unleash Coal Power in Satisfactory? Here’s how you can do it and keep it functional.
The new open-world factory sim game Satisfactory is already taking over Steam, gaining an overwhelming response from players. Assembling sophisticated factories for the mysterious FICSIT Inc. is the duty of players once they land on a strange planet.
Through exploration, building, automation, and survival, players gather resources to power their ever-growing industrial empires, but to do so, you need power resources like Coal. It allows players to scale up their businesses significantly, as it represents the first major step up from manual biomass burners to automated power generation.
But to expand your operation, you need a Coal Generator to do so. Here’s how to build one and gather Coal in the game.
How to farm Coal
Before you can harness the power of Coal, you must first unlock it using the M.A.M. (Molecular Analysis Machine). Dive into Tier 3 and ensure you’ve met the Coal Power milestone.
This research will provide you with access to Coal generators and water extractors, which are critical components of your new power system.
Use your resource scanner to find a Coal node. These are frequently found in clusters, which can be advantageous for future expansions. Place a Miner (Mk.1 or better) on the Coal node. Make sure it’s powered, either by connecting it to your existing grid or utilizing Biomass Burners temporarily. It takes about 10.88 MJ to extract 1 Coal
Install conveyor belts to transfer Coal from the mine to the location where you will build your Generator. If the trip is long, consider using trucks or trains for efficiency.
There are five different kinds of Coal in the game, and here’s the recipe for each one of them:
|Resource
|Recipe
|Prerequisites
|Result Product
|Coal
|Mining using Coal Nodes
|Tier 3 – Coal Power
One Miner Machine (1 Sec)
|1 x Coal
60/Min
|Biocoal
|5 x Biomass
37.5/Min
|Tier 3 – Coal Power
One Constructor Machine (8 Sec)
|6 x Coal
45/Min
|Charcoal
|1 x Wood
15/Min
|Tier 3 – Coal Power
One Constructor Machine (4 Sec)
|10 x Coal
150/Min
|Compacted Coal
|5 x Coal (25/Min)
5 x Sulfur (25/Min)
|Sulfur Research – Compacted Coal
One Assembler Machine (12 Sec)
|5 x Compacted Coal
25/Min
|Petroleum Coke
|4 x Heavy Oil Residue
40/Min
|Tier 5 – Oil Processing
One Refinery Machine (6 Sec)
|12 x Petroleum Coke
120/Min
Coal Generator recipe
Once you’ve learned how to farm Coal, the next step is to make Coal Generators that eventually expand into Coal Power Plants. To find the Coal Generator, open your Builder Menu and head to Power, then click on Coal Powered Generator under the Generators category.
To build a Coal Generator in Satisfactory, you’ll need the following materials:
- Reinforced Iron Plate: 5 units
- Rotor: 4 units
- Cable: 15 units
- Iron Plate: 25 units
Here’s how these components break down into their basic materials:
- Reinforced Iron Plate:
- Made from Iron Plates and Screws.
- Recipe: 6 Iron Plates + 12 Screws = 1 Reinforced Iron Plate
- Rotor:
- Made from Iron Rods and Screws.
- Recipe: 4 Iron Rods + 20 Screws = 1 Rotor
- Cable:
- Made directly from Wire.
- Recipe: 2 Wires = 1 Cable
- Iron Plate:
- Crafted from Iron Ingots.
- Recipe: 1 Iron Ingot = 1 Iron Plate
Best method to build Coal Powered Generator
To build a Coal generator, first find a place near a Coal node and a water source. Proximity simplifies logistics for coal transport and water pipes. If you haven’t found these resources yet, use your scanner to do so.
Next, lay a flat foundation since it not only ensures stability, but also aids in the clean alignment of many generators. Consider leaving room for at least 3-4 generators from the start, even if you’re just building one to allow for future expansion. Make sure your location is nearest to your Miner or a Conveyor Belt transporting Coal to your location.
Then, place Water Extractors as close to the water source as possible to reduce pipe length. Use pipe connectors to evenly distribute water among generators. Remember that each generator requires 45 m³/min of water, so arrange your pipes accordingly.
Arrange your Coal generators in a row or grid configuration for aesthetic and functional purposes. Allow ample space between them for maintenance and upgrades. Connect them to your Coal supply and water pipelines with splitters and mergers to ensure even distribution.
Finally, use power poles or wall mounts to link your generators to the electrical grid, ensuring that your arrangement may be expanded without any changes. Ensure the connection can handle the generator’s output, which is 75 MW per unit at the base level.
If your power requirements are less than what one generator can supply, you can underclock it to save coal. Furthermore, keep a few biomass burners linked to your grid. They can be activated if there is an unexpected disruption in the coal supply.
How to fix Coal Generator not making Coal
Following these steps can help you troubleshoot and repair your Coal Generator if it suddenly stops producing power or Coal in the game:
- Make sure the generator is turned on and linked to the grid.
- Confirm that the miner is operational and that the Coal node has not been emptied.
- Check for obstructions or breaks in Coal transport.
- Confirm that the water extractors are operational and contain water.
- Check water lines for leaks or obstructions, and make sure the flow fulfills the standards.
- Check for error messages in the Generator’s Interface or whether it requires a manual restart.
- Ensure that Coal and water supplies meet consumption rates.
- Check whether the power grid is overcrowded or underloaded.
- Try turning off and on the generator again.
- If problems remain, save the game, exit, and restart to clear any bugs.
That’s all you need to know about how to build a Coal-powered generator in a satisfactory condition and possible repairs if it stops working. Check out more info about the game such as how to make a server, alternate recipes, and how to fix if the game crashes.