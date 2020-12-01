 How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.

Call of Duty

Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug uses “the force” to inspect weapons

Published: 1/Dec/2020 17:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Yoda uses the force to reload gun in Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

An amusing new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been discovered that lets players channel their inner Jedi and “use the force” to check out their weapons.

The inspect weapon feature is a nice little option players have in Call of Duty games where the character can perform an animation to see all their attachments, stickers, or other cosmetics.

When using inspect weapon, the player will even remove the magazine from the gun before re-inserting it in. And as it turns out, this makes for a pretty fun visual bug.

As discovered by Redditor DaRaginAsian, when players hold a grenade and then activate inspect weapon, the magazine will start to float in the air.

Modern Warfare AX-50 weapon inspect
Activision
The inspect weapon feature was a hit in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

If this wasn’t already odd-looking enough, the magazine starts to behave just like if someone had their hands on it, despite it clearly floating by itself.

Eventually, it gets re-inserted into the weapon and the player is able to return to the game like nothing happened. It’s not at all game-breaking, but rather just a fun bug that some don’t want to see get patched out.

“I hope this doesn’t get patched out. It’s a bug probably but it deserves to stay in,” a user commented on the Reddit thread.

turns out you can inspect weapons while holding grenades, allowing you to use the force from blackopscoldwar

“I hope this stays in, such a fun little harmless bug,” another replied.

Meanwhile, others had a bit of fun with the whole Jedi/force comparison that the original poster made. “It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural,” joked a Star Wars fan.

Only time will tell what Treyarch decides to do with this bug and if they deem it patch-worthy. Really, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it and doesn’t provide any sort of advantage to players, so it’ll be a shame to see it go.