How to become a sentient cheese wheel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 features many memorable and bizarre moments, including one where the player can be turned into a sentient wheel of cheese. Here’s how to trigger this weird and easily missable event.

Larian Studios recently released an infographic that shares some interesting Baldur’s Gate 3 player stats. These include some standard info, such as the most popular classes, subclasses, and romance options.

Perhaps the most memorable part of the graphic, though, is the fact that 1.24 million players have been turned into a sentient wheel of cheese.

Article continues after ad

Many were likely surprised by this detail, as the event in which this takes place is easy to miss. For those interested in becoming a living, sentient cheese wheel, here’s how to do it.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to become a sentient wheel of cheese

To become a sentient cheese wheel, you’ll first have to make it to Act 3. Once you’re there, head to the Circus of the Last Days in Rivington.

Here, you’ll need to talk to Akabi, the djinni and spin Akabi’s Wheel. Each spin costs 500 gold, which shouldn’t be too big a deal at this point in the game but is not really worth it, considering.

Article continues after ad

It’s helpful to have a character with a high Wisdom stat and/or proficiency in Perception, as a successful passive Wisdom check will reveal that the wheel is rigged.

Larian Studios

Once you’ve learned this, you can confront Akabi. He’ll, of course, deny cheating and threaten to transform the player into “something vile” if they keep accusing him.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Continue to pester him, and Akabi will cast Polymorph on you, transforming you into a wheel of cheese.

Article continues after ad

You’ll be stuck as a wheel of cheese for the 20-turn duration of the spell, which ends up being about two full minutes. As a wheel of cheese, you can roll around a bit, but that’s about it.

If you, for some reason, want to stop being cheese early, taking any damage should do the trick. The cheese wheel has a max HP of 1, and hitting 0 HP while Polymorphed will turn you back into your original form.

Article continues after ad

Of course, there are other ways to handle this situation – including a way to get Nyrulna, one of the best Legendary weapons in the game – but for those who just want to see one of the funniest moments in Baldur’s Gate 3, briefly becoming a sentient wheel of cheese is worth it.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, including the guides below:

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?

Article continues after ad