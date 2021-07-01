How to add topspin & backspin in Mario Golf Super Rush and when to use them

Adding topspin or backspin to your shot can be the difference between a Par and a Bogey in Mario Golf Super Rush, so you’ll need to master the art if you want to be a golf champion.

Aside from the Mario-themed obstacles and enemies that get in your way, there are a number of classic golf elements to take into consideration when playing Super Rush such as curve shots, wind direction, and even the clubs you use.

But one element many players don’t take advantage of is spin, which you can add at the start of every shot. This affects how far your golf ball will roll when it lands – perfect for avoiding a bunker or getting that extra distance in.

There are three types of spin available in Super Rush: topspin, backspin, and super backspin. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to add each of these types of spin to your shot, and also explain the best time to use them.

How to add topspin in Mario Golf Super Rush

If you want to add topspin to your swing, you need to quickly double-tap A when setting the power of your shot. You’ll know you’ve successfully done it if the phrase ‘topspin’ appears next to the power gauge.

What does topspin do?

Adding topspin to your shot means that the golf ball will roll further after it lands. An ideal time to do this is when you need to cover as much distance as possible and you don’t have a Special Shot to help you out.

How to add backspin in Mario Golf Super Rush

If you want to add backspin to your swing, you need to press B instead of A when setting the power of your shot. The word ‘backspin’ will appear next to the power gauge if you’ve done it successfully.

What does backspin do?

Adding backspin means that your golf ball won’t roll very far after it hits the ground. This is handy when there’s a bunker or obstacle shortly after where you want the ball to land, or if you’re aiming near the hole.

How to add super backspin in Mario Golf Super Rush

Finally, if you’re looking to add super backspin to your swing, you’ll need to quickly double-tap B when setting the power of your shot. Again, you’ll be greeted by the words ‘super backspin’ if you’ve pulled it off.

What does super backspin do?

As the name suggests, super backspin is a more extreme version of regular backspin. The ball will actually sometimes roll backwards when it lands if you’ve added super backspin!

Is there a super topspin in Mario Golf Super Rush?

Given that avid golfers can add super backspin in Mario Golf Super Rush, they may also be wondering if they can add super topspin. The short answer is no, you cannot add super topspin in the Nintendo game.

While that seems a bit strange at first, there are plenty of other techniques you can employ to improve your game like curving and changing your clubs. Remember, each character also has access to a Special Shot!

