How to add friends in Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 is a hack-and-slash action game that offers both solo and multiplayer modes and here is how you can add your friends to join in the fun.

Space Marine 2 is all about unleashing your deadly abilities to demolish swarms of enemies. However, at its core, there is an amazing story that gives purpose to the brutality and makes the experience worthwhile.

If you have friends who also happen to like Space Marine 2, you can add them to your party to enjoy both the campaign as well as the various PvE and PvP modes without restriction. If you are wondering how to add friends, we have you covered.

How to add friends

Here are the steps you need to follow if you’re looking to add friends to your party in Space Marine 2:

Press Edit Squad in the top right corner of the screen. Click down and select the plus under your name to add friends. Tap on the friend you want you add and they will join your squad.

Remember that the adding friend feature does not unlock until you finish the Tutorial mission of the game. You can skip it if you want, but we recommend playing it, especially if you are new to the series.

Does Space Marine 2 have crossplay?

Yes, Space Marine 2 also offers unrestricted crossplay across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. In fact, on PC there is crossplay between both Steam and Epic Games Store. However, this only works when you are playing the campaign or PvE game modes. if you want to stick to playing with friends on just one platform, you can disable crossplay even for PvE modes.

If you’re interested in joining in for PvP, there are restrictions as the various platforms will be isolated from one another. This means if you’re on PC, you’ll be able to play only on that platform. The same goes for the respective consoles as well.

This has been done to remove any form of advantage or disadvantage that might arise while using MnK or Controllers.

This is all we know about adding friends in Space Marine 2. If you are interested in the game, check out our review. Additionally, you can also look into our beginner tips to ease into the game.

