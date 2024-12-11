How PlayStation Access Controller is helping players achieve their goals

One year on from the release of PlayStation Access Controller, esports player and Quad Gods COO Alejandro Courtney has explained how the innovative controller has helped him not only enjoy games following an injury that left him disabled, but compete on the same level as other players.

First released on December 6, 2023, the PlayStation Access Controller was designed in partnership with AbleGamers, a charity that focuses on making video games accessible for people with disabilities.

The controller’s buttons are laid out in a circular shape and there’s a joystick placed on the side of the accessory, which can sit flat on a surface. Everything on the controller is modular, too, meaning players can customize it to fit their specific needs.

Alejandro Courtney features on PlayStation’s Access Controller documentary, in which we follow his story from his injury to leading the Quad Gods, the world’s first all quadriplegic esports team.

PlayStation’s Access Controller improves performance

When Alejandro Courtney was 22 years old, he fractured his neck after diving into the sea at Jones Beach. When he first started getting back into gaming after his injury, Courtney explained how he couldn’t use normal controllers as easily as everybody else.

“I put the controller on my stomach and tilted back in my chair. I was using the side of my thumbs to move around and press the buttons. I just kept practicing and practicing.”

However, PlayStation Access Controller has not only made gaming far easier, he has been able to play at a higher level. “You can compete almost as effortlessly as someone using a regular controller,” he said. “It levels out the curve and it makes disabled people reach their potential.”



Alejandro added: “Unfortunately, the world isn’t really designed for us, whether you’re quadriplegic or paraplegic, whatever disability you have. Fortunately, though, Access controller is designed for us, so it will help us achieve whatever gaming goal we want.”



That goal would include competing in tournaments such as the PS Fortnite Cup – and in the documentary, we see Alejandro recruit Quad Gods players who want to take part.



“We’re filling another void that’s been missing for a long time,” said Courtney. “We are providing hope to a huge community. Even some people within the disabled community, once they become disabled, they kind of write themselves up. Since the Quad Gods have started, we’ve been helping a lot of people change that.”

Quad Gods raise awareness

Jared Grier is a rehabilitation engineer who builds equipment for patients at The Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta. A partner of AbleGamers and an advocate of the PlayStation Access Controller at events like Evo, he revealed the impact that Quad Gods have made.



“Teams like the Quad Gods are huge for the gaming community because it all goes back to awareness, exposure and fighting stigma. They’re bringing more of that spotlight onto this very unique and profound ability that adaptive gamers have to persevere through their challenges and play games at a competitive level.”



However, the Access Controller isn’t just about enabling players with disabilities to compete at a high level. It also helps with rehab and brings happiness to those who are able to use it to play again.



Grier, who injured his spine falling out of a tree, said: “Gaming is great for getting our patients to be engaged. It’s great to be able to set out control layouts where it’s promoting more use of movement of their arm, improving range of motion, improving endurance and movement in those areas. Being able to have that impact on our patients, being able to give them even just that moment of joy, of happiness, just think back to myself and how I felt, and how tough it was, it’s hard to put a smile on your face. Being able to give our patients those small moments, it’s a step in the right direction.



“Until the Access controller came out, it always felt like a puzzle to start. It’s great that we have a product like that.”

The PlayStation Access Controller is available for $89.99.



