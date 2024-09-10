How many players play Space Marine 2? Player count tracker

Space Marine 2 serves as the next major installment in the Warhammer video game franchise, and has already grasped the hearts of the tabletop players and brutal battle fans, amassing quite an impressive player count.

Releasing fully on September 9, Space Marine 2 has had a fair amount of hype behind it since its announcement. Now, fans are diving in to enjoy Titus’s story and participate in the various multiplayer missions and brutal 6v6 PvP action.

Whether you’re looking to dive into the campaign solo, with friends, or enjoy the Operations and PvP modes, it’s important to know the game’s player count. After all, there’s nothing more disappointing than logging on with no other teams to play with. So, here’s all you need to know.

Space Marine 2 player count

According to SteamDB, the Space Marine 2 player count hit a peak of 225,690 players in the first 24 hours after its full release. As of writing, the game is hovering around 160,000 concurrent players.

Naturally, this is purely based off of Steam, whereas the game is also available on PlayStation and Xbox, so these numbers are likely to be much higher than highlighted on the site.

Focus Entertainment are yet to reveal the full player count for the game’s release, but they did acknowledge the record-breaking success seen within the franchise.

Amazingly, the above player count marked the highest concurrent player peak for any Warhammer 40,000 game, after just four days of early access, proving just how popular the release is for both fans of the franchise and otherwise.

