How many people play Genshin Impact? Player count & population tracker (2022)

Genshin Impact absolutely exploded in popularity right out the gate when it was released in September 2020, and its player count is still going strong almost two years later. We’ve broken down everything there is to know about how many people play Genshin Impact in 2022.

HoYoverse’s action RPG, Genshin Impact, has been a hit success ever since it came out, and it’s almost impossible to go on social media and not see at least one person talking about it, whether it’s through a tweet or if it’s Trending.

With its gorgeous graphics and impressive pool of characters, it’s easy to see why it’s charmed so many players. But with such a great start, how many people still play Genshin Impact months later in 2022?

How many people play Genshin Impact: Monthly count

As of April 21, 2022, and according to stats tracking site activeplayer.io, Genshin Impact is estimated to have had an average of 61,562,016 players in the last 30 days.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it’s also estimated as nearly double what the active players were back in April 2021, and over 3 million more than what it was in February 2022.

How many people play Genshin Impact: Daily count

Numbers from the past 30 days (March 22, 2022, to April 21, 2022) indicate that the most players in one day were 10,260,336.

Genshin Impact’s player count compared to competitors

With such a wide range of other online games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV, here’s how their daily player counts compare to Genshin Impact, courtesy of MMO Population:

Game Total Players Final Fantasy 1.45m Old School Runescape 989k World of Warcraft 2.25m Destiny 2 380k

As you can see, HoYoverse’s RPG knocks its competitors out of the water with its 10.2 million active players. The closest behind it is World of Warcraft with 2.25m.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how many people play Genshin Impact and its player count in 2022.

For more Genshin Impact tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

