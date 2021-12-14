How many people play For Honor? Player count in 2021

For Honor’s intricate combat and impressive visuals have received a lot of praise since its release back in 2016, but what’s the game’s player count in 2021?

While For Honor has never been as popular as titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone, the medieval fantasy fighting game has garnered a dedicated and loyal community since its release.

With an impressive combat system and four unique factions to choose from, players test their might against each other in Dominion, Brawl, Duel, and countless other modes.

However, now that game has passed its five-year anniversary, what’s For Honor’s player count in 2021, and is the game dying?

For Honor player count 2021

When it comes to population, For Honor’s player count is relatively easy to track as the game is available on Steam. While this doesn’t represent the entire community, it is the platform that the majority of players use.

According to Steam Charts, in December of 2021, For Honor has had an average player count of 3,054 which is slightly down from November’s 3,523.

On the other hand, PlayerCounter estimated an average concurrent population of around 4,200 which may be more accurate as it takes into account Steam and Ubisoft’s own platform.

Is For Honor dying in 2021?

While For Honor’s player count is down massively from its 216.000 peak on Steam, the game still pulls in a consistent amount of players every single month.

For nearly two years straight, For Honor has reached a concurrent population of over 2,500 players consistently, showing the game has a loyal and dedicated fanbase.

So, while For Honor is certainly not the most popular game in the action genre, it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere soon and it certainly hasn’t died off just yet.