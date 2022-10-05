How many people play Disney Dreamlight Valley? Player count in 2022

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quickly become a popular title that is being enjoyed by many, despite still being in early access. Here’s a rundown of Disney Dreamlight Valleys’ current player count and population.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley was released into early access on September 6, 2022, it continues to see a growing player count and an amounting success that can only be compared to the likes of Animal Crossing in 2020.

Despite its short life since release, the player count and total population continue to increase at an unprecedented rate which is likely to only increase with new updates, characters, and quests.

Here’s a full rundown of Disney Dreamlight Valleys’ current player count, population, and where it sits in comparison with other popular life sim titles.

It’s worth mentioning that the main way of measuring Disney Dreamlight Valley’s player count is through Steam Charts, so the numbers will not be covering consoles and the Switch.

Contents

Disney Dreamlight Valley total players

On September 15, 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley announced they had reached 1 Million Villagers in their cozy game. Considering the game only entered early access on September 6, 2022, it’s clear the game has been extremely popular and has a community that is expanding at an unprecedented rate.

Although there is yet to be another population announcement, it’s likely this figure has increased greatly within the time period and will continue to do so after the next Toy Story and Lion King updates.

Current player count Disney Dreamlight Valley

According to Steam Charts, for the period between the game coming out and October 5, 2022, it is estimated that an average of 7,249 concurrent players were playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.

While this is likely due to the game releasing through early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a quick success and has developed a plethora of dedicated fans.

Highest player count for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Numbers indicate that, since Disney Dreamlight Came out last month, the most log-ins at any one point were 14,314 players on September 18, 2022.

Disney Dreamlight Valley player count vs other life sim games

In comparison to other popular life sim games, Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t quite as popular. However, after one month of early access, an average of 7,000 concurrent players is still extremely impressive.

Life Sim Game Total Players Disney Dreamlight Valley 7,249 Stardew Valley 24,355

That’s the current popularity of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Be sure to take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How to earn Star Coins fast | How to make ratatouille | Where to find the Royal Tools | How to feed animals & their favorite foods | All fish locations and sale prices | All recipes | How to get clay | How to solve the cave puzzle | How to remove mushrooms | Gem locations and sale prices | Ingredients guide | Lost Diaries locations | Disney Dreamlight Valley early access review