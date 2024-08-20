How many people play Black Myth: Wukong? Player count tracker

Black Myth: Wukong has been showered with positive reviews and a vast number of players since it’s release, with millions of players diving into the adventure.

Game Science launched Black Myth: Wukong, an action-packed title based on Journey to the West, on August 20, 2024. Since then, it’s broken all kinds of records and beaten games like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2 in regards to player count.

Here’s a count of how many players are currently in the game.

Black Myth: Wukong player count

At the time of writing, Black Myth: Wukong had 1.42 million active players on Steam according to Steam Db. It hit its peak at 1.44 million, though it might increase considering the hype surrounding the game.

Game Science Black Myth: Wukong has become a global sensation on release.

For the record, Elden Ring’s all-time peak of 973,426, and Cyberpunk 2077 hit its peak at 1,054,388. The only games that topped these numbers were multiplayer titles like PUBG, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2. Palworld had a miraculous rise for a few days, but it’s also a multiplayer game.

This means Black Myth: Wukong is the most-played single-player title ever to be released on Steam and it’s just the first day. The game has also been well-received by players, with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating of around 45000 reviews on Steam.

Overall, the game has been praised for its visuals, combat, and boss battles. As such, it’s safe to say it’s lived up to its hype and has become a global hit. We will continue to update this article with the player count in the future.

In the meantime, if you’re interested in the game but unsure whether to play it, check out our review for guidance. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our guides on the beginner tips and achievement list for Black Myth: Wukong.