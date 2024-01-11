How many bosses are in Elden Ring? Main, world & sub-bosses explained

How many bosses are in Elden Ring? Main, world & sub-bosses explainedFromSoftware
Malenia, one of the hardest bosses of Elden Ring
Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s most expansive game yet with more tough bosses to take down than previous games. However, some of these bosses a repeated or considered sub-bosses, while others are madatory and connected to the overall story. Below we’ll take a look at this in more detail.
Elden Ring has established itself as FromSoftware’s crowning achivement, often considered to be one of the best Soulsborne games released to date. The game took the Dark Souls formula and gave it some Breath of the Wild for good measure.
As with previous Souls games, every nook and cranny of Elden Ring has complex lore associated with it and this includes all of the bosses, no matter how important or trivial. Each boss in the game has a well-thought-out story to tell, most involving some tragedy as to why they have become what they are.
Below, we’ll reveal how many bosses there are in Elden Ring, including listing all the main bosses and separating them from the repeated, lesser, or sub-bosses. Some main bosses are repeated later with their assets reused, so we’ll count them as sub-bosses the second, third, and even fourth time around.
List of all bosses in Elden Ring
Elden Ring has a total of 238 bosses. However, most of these mini-dungeon bosses, or bosses patrolling the open world, or repeats of major bosses. So, you’ll likely find yourself fighting many of the same bosses more than once, just under different circumstances.
While this may sound repetitive, the nature of these boss fights often changes, with some being fought in dungeons, out in the world, or some involving usage of (or not using) your horse the second time around, which changes the dynamic greatly.
For example, you’ll fight the Red Wolf of Radagon the first time around in a mandatory Legacy Dungeon – where you’re not allowed to use your horse. But you’ll fight variants of that boss again later where he’s surrounded by a wolf pack, but as it’s out in the open world, you’ll have access to your horse, making the fight much more fast-paced and very different from the first encounter.
Here’s a list of every mainline story boss you need to fight to progress in the story. If a boss is repeated later in some form we’ll make that clear next to the boss:
- Margit the Fell Omen (Repeated)
- Godrick the Grafted (Repeated)
- Red Wolf of Radagon (Repeated)
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
- Starscourge Radahn
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Morgot, the Omen King
- Fire Giant
- Godskin Duo (Repeated)
- Maliketh, the Black Blade
- Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing
- Hoarah Loux / Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Radagon of the Golden Order
- Elden Beast
There are also other important story bosses, these aren’t mandatory but will become so if you take a certain path. These are:
- Leonine Misbegotten
- Ancestor Spirit
- Magma Wyrm Makar
- Mimic Tear
- Royal Knight Loretta
- Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Valiant Gargoyles
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Godskin Noble
- Blaidd
- Dung Eater
- Baleful Shadow
- Elemer of the Briar
- Ensha
- Mohg, the Omen
- Commander O’Neal
- Commander Niall
- Dragonlord Placidusax
- Lichdragon Fortissax
- Mohg, Lord of Blood
- Millicent’s Sisters
- Tree Sentinel
- Draconic Tree Sentinel
- Patches, The Untethered
- Beast Clergyman
- Fia’s Champions
Sub bosses by location
While none of the below bosses are considered ‘main bosses’ none should be underestimated as some are just as difficult as the bosses on the two above lists – many even more so. However, each of these can be considered a sub or mini boss, located out in the world, at the end of a dungeon or side quest.
Here they all are, and bear in mind, that some of these may be repeated per region:
|Limgrave / Weeping Peninsula
|Liurnia of the Lakes
|Caelid / Dragon Barrow
|Altus Plateau / Leyndell / Captial Outskirts
|Mt. Gelmir / Underground
|Mountaintops of the Giants / Consecrated Snowfield / Forbidden Lands
|Beastman of Farum Azula
Bell Bearing Hunter
Black Knife Assassin
Bloodhound Knight Darriwil
Crucible Knight
Deathbird
Demi-Human Chief
Erdtree Burial Watchdog
Flying Dragon Agheel
Scion
Grave Warden
Duelist
Guardian Golem
Mad Pumpkin Head
Night’s Cavalry
Soldier of Godrick
Stonedigger Troll
Tibia Mariner
Ulcerated Tree Spirit
Ancient Hero of Zamor
Cemetery Shade
Deathbird
Erdtree
Avatar
Erdtree Burial
Watchdog (Impaler’s Catacombs)
Leonine Misbegotten
Miranda the Blighted
Bloom
Night’s Cavalry
Runebear
Scaly Misbegotten
|Adan, Thief of Fire
Alabaster Lord Alecto
Black Knife Ringleader
Bell Bearing Hunter
Black Knife Assassin
Bloodhound Knight
Bols, Carian Knight
Cemetery Shade
Cleanrot Knight
Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Staff (Duo)
Death Rite Bird
Deathbird
Erdtree Avatar
(Liurnia Northeast)
Erdtree Avatar (Liurnia Southwest)
Erdtree
Burial Watchdog
Glintstone Dragon
Adula
Glintstone Dragon
Smarag
Night’s Cavalry (Liurnia North)
Night’s Cavalry (Liurnia South)
Omenkiller
Onyx Lord
Royal Revenant
Spirit-Caller Snail
Tibia Mariner
|Cemetery Shade
Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior
Death Rite Bird
Decaying Ekzykes
Erdtree Avatar
Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Duo)
Fallingstar Beast
Frenzied Duelist
Mad Pumpkin Heads
Magma Wyrm
Night’s Cavalry
Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest
Battlemage Hugues
Beastman of Farum Azula (Duo)
Bell Bearing Hunter
Black Blade Kindred
Cleanrot Knight (Duo)
Elder Dragon Greyoll
Flying Dragon Greyll
Godskin Apostle
Night’s Cavalry (Dragonbarrow)
Putrid Avatar
Putrid Crystalian Trio
Putrid Tree Spirit
Ancient Hero of Zamor
Black Knife Assassin (Sage’s Cave)
Black Knife Assassin (Sainted Hero’s Grave)
Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Ringblade
Demi-Human Queen Gilika
Erdtree Burial Watchdog
Fallingstar Beast
Godefroy
Godskin Apostle
Necromancer Garris
Night’s Cavalry
Omenkiller & Miranda the Blighted Bloom
Perfumer Tricia & Misbegotten Warrior
Sanguine Noble
Stonedigger Troll
Tibia Mariner
Tree Sentinel (Duo)
Wormface
Esgar, Priest of Blood
Bell Bearing Hunter
Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis
Deathbird
Grave Warden
Duelist
Onyx Lord
|Bell Bearing Hunter
Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis
Deathbird
Grave Warden Duelist
Onyx Lord Virgins (Duo)
Demi-Human Queen Maggie
Demi-Human Queen Margot
Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
Kindred of Rot (Duo)
Magma Wyrm
Red Wolf of the Champion
Ulcerated Tree Spirit
Ancestor Spirit
Dragonkin Soldier x3
Crucible Knight Siluria
|Ancient Hero of Zamor
Borealis the Freezing Fog
Death Rite Bird
Erdtree Avatar
Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble
(Spiritcaller Snail)
Tibia Mariner
Ulcerated Tree Spirit
Vyke, Knight of the Roundtable
Black Blade Kindred
Night’s Cavalry
Stray Mimic Tear
Death Rite Bird
Great Wyrm Theodorix
Misbegotten Crusader
Night’s
Cavalry (Duo)
Putrid Avatar
Putrid Grave Warden Duelist
Some of these bosses are reskins are others, but don’t take any lightly, some are endgame versions of bosses you may have defeated earlier. Also, some are separate characters who share the same animations, and character models as other characters.
For example, Godefroy shares Godrick the Grafted’s moves and models but is technically one of his ancestors – and just as despicable. The good news is he doesn’t have a second stage, unlike Godrick.
Hopefully, this list of bosses in Elden Ring helps you on your journey as you unlock various weapons and experiment with different builds.
So, that’s all there is to know about how many bosses there are in Elden Ring. Be sure to check our Elden Ring page and brush up on all the latest guides below:
