How many bosses are in Elden Ring? Main, world & sub-bosses explained

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s most expansive game yet with more tough bosses to take down than previous games. However, some of these bosses a repeated or considered sub-bosses, while others are madatory and connected to the overall story. Below we’ll take a look at this in more detail.

Elden Ring has established itself as FromSoftware’s crowning achivement, often considered to be one of the best Soulsborne games released to date. The game took the Dark Souls formula and gave it some Breath of the Wild for good measure.

As with previous Souls games, every nook and cranny of Elden Ring has complex lore associated with it and this includes all of the bosses, no matter how important or trivial. Each boss in the game has a well-thought-out story to tell, most involving some tragedy as to why they have become what they are.

Below, we’ll reveal how many bosses there are in Elden Ring, including listing all the main bosses and separating them from the repeated, lesser, or sub-bosses. Some main bosses are repeated later with their assets reused, so we’ll count them as sub-bosses the second, third, and even fourth time around.

Bandai Namco Godric the Grafted, one of the earliest bosses in Elden Ring

List of all bosses in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a total of 238 bosses. However, most of these mini-dungeon bosses, or bosses patrolling the open world, or repeats of major bosses. So, you’ll likely find yourself fighting many of the same bosses more than once, just under different circumstances.

While this may sound repetitive, the nature of these boss fights often changes, with some being fought in dungeons, out in the world, or some involving usage of (or not using) your horse the second time around, which changes the dynamic greatly.

For example, you’ll fight the Red Wolf of Radagon the first time around in a mandatory Legacy Dungeon – where you’re not allowed to use your horse. But you’ll fight variants of that boss again later where he’s surrounded by a wolf pack, but as it’s out in the open world, you’ll have access to your horse, making the fight much more fast-paced and very different from the first encounter.

Here’s a list of every mainline story boss you need to fight to progress in the story. If a boss is repeated later in some form we’ll make that clear next to the boss:

Margit the Fell Omen (Repeated)

(Repeated) Godrick the Grafted (Repeated)

(Repeated) Red Wolf of Radagon (Repeated)

(Repeated) Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Starscourge Radahn

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Morgot, the Omen King

Fire Giant

Godskin Duo (Repeated)

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing

Hoarah Loux / Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Radagon of the Golden Order

Elden Beast

There are also other important story bosses, these aren’t mandatory but will become so if you take a certain path. These are:

Leonine Misbegotten

Ancestor Spirit

Magma Wyrm Makar

Mimic Tear

Royal Knight Loretta

Regal Ancestor Spirit

Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Valiant Gargoyles

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Godskin Noble

Blaidd

Dung Eater

Baleful Shadow

Elemer of the Briar

Ensha

Mohg, the Omen

Commander O’Neal

Commander Niall

Dragonlord Placidusax

Lichdragon Fortissax

Mohg, Lord of Blood

Millicent’s Sisters

Tree Sentinel

Draconic Tree Sentinel

Patches, The Untethered

Beast Clergyman

Fia’s Champions

Sub bosses by location

While none of the below bosses are considered ‘main bosses’ none should be underestimated as some are just as difficult as the bosses on the two above lists – many even more so. However, each of these can be considered a sub or mini boss, located out in the world, at the end of a dungeon or side quest.

Here they all are, and bear in mind, that some of these may be repeated per region:

Limgrave / Weeping Peninsula Liurnia of the Lakes Caelid / Dragon Barrow Altus Plateau / Leyndell / Captial Outskirts Mt. Gelmir / Underground Mountaintops of the Giants / Consecrated Snowfield / Forbidden Lands Beastman of Farum Azula



Bell Bearing Hunter



Black Knife Assassin



Bloodhound Knight Darriwil



Crucible Knight

Deathbird



Demi-Human Chief



Erdtree Burial Watchdog



Flying Dragon Agheel



Scion

Grave Warden



Duelist

Guardian Golem



Mad Pumpkin Head



Night’s Cavalry



Soldier of Godrick



Stonedigger Troll



Tibia Mariner



Ulcerated Tree Spirit



Ancient Hero of Zamor



Cemetery Shade



Deathbird

Erdtree

Avatar



Erdtree Burial

Watchdog (Impaler’s Catacombs)



Leonine Misbegotten



Miranda the Blighted

Bloom



Night’s Cavalry



Runebear



Scaly Misbegotten Adan, Thief of Fire



Alabaster Lord Alecto



Black Knife Ringleader



Bell Bearing Hunter



Black Knife Assassin



Bloodhound Knight



Bols, Carian Knight



Cemetery Shade



Cleanrot Knight



Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Staff (Duo)



Death Rite Bird



Deathbird



Erdtree Avatar

(Liurnia Northeast)



Erdtree Avatar (Liurnia Southwest)



Erdtree

Burial Watchdog



Glintstone Dragon

Adula



Glintstone Dragon

Smarag



Night’s Cavalry (Liurnia North)



Night’s Cavalry (Liurnia South)



Omenkiller



Onyx Lord



Royal Revenant



Spirit-Caller Snail



Tibia Mariner Cemetery Shade



Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior



Death Rite Bird



Decaying Ekzykes



Erdtree Avatar

Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Duo)



Fallingstar Beast



Frenzied Duelist



Mad Pumpkin Heads



Magma Wyrm



Night’s Cavalry



Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest



Battlemage Hugues



Beastman of Farum Azula (Duo)



Bell Bearing Hunter



Black Blade Kindred



Cleanrot Knight (Duo)



Elder Dragon Greyoll



Flying Dragon Greyll



Godskin Apostle



Night’s Cavalry (Dragonbarrow)



Putrid Avatar



Putrid Crystalian Trio



Putrid Tree Spirit

Ancient Hero of Zamor



Black Knife Assassin (Sage’s Cave)



Black Knife Assassin (Sainted Hero’s Grave)



Crystalian Spear & Crystalian Ringblade



Demi-Human Queen Gilika



Erdtree Burial Watchdog



Fallingstar Beast



Godefroy



Godskin Apostle



Necromancer Garris



Night’s Cavalry



Omenkiller & Miranda the Blighted Bloom



Perfumer Tricia & Misbegotten Warrior



Sanguine Noble



Stonedigger Troll



Tibia Mariner



Tree Sentinel (Duo)



Wormface



Esgar, Priest of Blood



Bell Bearing Hunter



Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis



Deathbird



Grave Warden



Duelist

Onyx Lord Bell Bearing Hunter



Crucible Knight & Crucible Knight Ordovis



Deathbird



Grave Warden Duelist



Onyx Lord Virgins (Duo)



Demi-Human Queen Maggie



Demi-Human Queen Margot



Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast



Kindred of Rot (Duo)



Magma Wyrm



Red Wolf of the Champion



Ulcerated Tree Spirit



Ancestor Spirit



Dragonkin Soldier x3



Crucible Knight Siluria Ancient Hero of Zamor



Borealis the Freezing Fog



Death Rite Bird



Erdtree Avatar



Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble



(Spiritcaller Snail)



Tibia Mariner



Ulcerated Tree Spirit



Vyke, Knight of the Roundtable



Black Blade Kindred



Night’s Cavalry



Stray Mimic Tear



Death Rite Bird



Great Wyrm Theodorix



Misbegotten Crusader

Night’s



Cavalry (Duo)

Putrid Avatar



Putrid Grave Warden Duelist

Some of these bosses are reskins are others, but don’t take any lightly, some are endgame versions of bosses you may have defeated earlier. Also, some are separate characters who share the same animations, and character models as other characters.

For example, Godefroy shares Godrick the Grafted’s moves and models but is technically one of his ancestors – and just as despicable. The good news is he doesn’t have a second stage, unlike Godrick.

Hopefully, this list of bosses in Elden Ring helps you on your journey as you unlock various weapons and experiment with different builds.

