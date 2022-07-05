GamingGaming

How many bosses are in Cuphead DLC? Full boss list for The Delicious Last Course

. 6 hours ago
Cuphead
cuphead fighting glumstone the giant boss in cuphead the delicious last course dlc
StudioMDHR

StudioMDHR’s Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC is jam-packed with more ludicrously tough bosses for you to overcome, so how many new foes are there in the Cuphead DLC?

Since the moment it was first unveiled, Cuphead has captured the heart of many and enraged even the calmest of individuals. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course marked the first new batch of Cuphead content in five years and, as covered in our review, was completely worth the wait.

Cuphead, Mugman, and the debuting Ms. Chalice embark on a quest to conquer the game’s newest isle and in doing so need to best some tricky opponents. In typical Cuphead fashion, these consist of multi-layered bosses, each with distinct personality and traits, and they aim to make your life a living hell — and trust us, you’ll go through a lot of lives, even xQc did!

Given that The Delicious Last Course is DLC, how many bosses does it have for you to face off against in the game?

howling aces boss fight in cuphead the delicious last course dlc
StudioMDHR
There’s still more than enough content in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course to keep you ticking over.

How many Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC bosses are there?

In total, there are officially 12 different boss fights you can encounter during your time with the Cuphead DLC.

Not all 12 are traditional, full-length boss fights though. The 12 are split up into six proper boss fights, five mini, parry-only fights, and a secret fight that flirts between both.

ms. chalice and mugman fighting chess knight boss in cuphead
StudioMDHR
As usual, expect plenty of variety in each boss’ move set.

All Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC bosses

The DLC was never expected to be anywhere near as long as the main game, especially as it’s only one isle, so we’ve detailed every boss below that you can expect to fight in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Here are all the Cuphead DLC bosses — minor spoiler warning in case you want some of them to be left a secret.

Main Bosses

  • Moonshine Mob (Bootlegger Boogie)
  • Glumstone The Giant (Gnome Way Out)
  • Mortimer Freeze (Snow Cult Scuffle)
  • Esther Winchester (High-Noon Hoopla)
  • The Howling Aces (Doggone Dogfight)
  • Chef Saltbaker (A Dish To Die For)

King’s Leap Bosses

  • Chess Pawns
  • Chess Knight
  • Chess Bishop
  • Chess Rook
  • Chess Queen

Secret Boss Fight

  • Angel and Demon (One Hell Of A Dream)

That covers every boss fight you can expect to come across in Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC. Good luck!

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

Apex Legends Burgundy Knight Apex Legends skin
Apex Legends

Apex Legends adds ALGS-themed esports items for TSM, 100 Thieves, Liquid, more

. 2 minutes ago
image for article: "Battlefield 2042 1.1 patch notes: DMR fixes, new XP events, more"
Battlefield

Battlefield 2042 1.1 patch notes: DMR fixes, new XP events, more

. 4 minutes ago
games with gold leaving 360 behind
Gaming

Xbox 360 games will soon be removed from Games with Gold lineup

. 6 minutes ago
Loading ...