How many bosses are in Cuphead DLC? Full boss list for The Delicious Last Course

Andrew Highton . 6 hours ago

StudioMDHR’s Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC is jam-packed with more ludicrously tough bosses for you to overcome, so how many new foes are there in the Cuphead DLC?

Since the moment it was first unveiled, Cuphead has captured the heart of many and enraged even the calmest of individuals. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course marked the first new batch of Cuphead content in five years and, as covered in our review, was completely worth the wait.

Cuphead, Mugman, and the debuting Ms. Chalice embark on a quest to conquer the game’s newest isle and in doing so need to best some tricky opponents. In typical Cuphead fashion, these consist of multi-layered bosses, each with distinct personality and traits, and they aim to make your life a living hell — and trust us, you’ll go through a lot of lives, even xQc did!

Given that The Delicious Last Course is DLC, how many bosses does it have for you to face off against in the game?

StudioMDHR There’s still more than enough content in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course to keep you ticking over.

How many Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC bosses are there?

In total, there are officially 12 different boss fights you can encounter during your time with the Cuphead DLC.

Not all 12 are traditional, full-length boss fights though. The 12 are split up into six proper boss fights, five mini, parry-only fights, and a secret fight that flirts between both.

StudioMDHR As usual, expect plenty of variety in each boss’ move set.

All Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC bosses

The DLC was never expected to be anywhere near as long as the main game, especially as it’s only one isle, so we’ve detailed every boss below that you can expect to fight in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Here are all the Cuphead DLC bosses — minor spoiler warning in case you want some of them to be left a secret.

Main Bosses

Moonshine Mob (Bootlegger Boogie)

Glumstone The Giant (Gnome Way Out)

Mortimer Freeze (Snow Cult Scuffle)

Esther Winchester (High-Noon Hoopla)

The Howling Aces (Doggone Dogfight)

Chef Saltbaker (A Dish To Die For)

King’s Leap Bosses

Chess Pawns

Chess Knight

Chess Bishop

Chess Rook

Chess Queen

Secret Boss Fight

Angel and Demon (One Hell Of A Dream)

That covers every boss fight you can expect to come across in Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC. Good luck!