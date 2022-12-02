How long is The Callisto Protocol? Main story length & time to beat￼

Andrew is a Game Writer for Dexerto and he covers everything including News, Guides, and Reviews, and plays a huge variety of different games. His previous writing credits include KeenGamer and Twinfinite and these roles are bolstered by a Creative Writing degree. You can contact him via andrew.highton@dexerto.com, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. and When not writing about the latest news, guides, reviews, and original content, he's very busy playing every game in existence and adding to his 13,000+ PlayStation Trophies and 169 Platinums. You can contact him at andrew.highton@dexerto.com.

The Callisto Protocol is the debut title for Striking Distance Studios, but how long is the ambitious horror title? Here’s The Callisto Protocol’s length.

Horror games are alive as ever with the likes of The Callisto Protocol making its debut as a new IP, the Dead Space series returning with a remake of the first game, and Resident Evil 4 getting a remake too.

But it’s The Callisto Protocol that begs the most questions as it’s a new face in the celebrated genre. We’ve praised the title saying that it’s an “all-time horror masterpiece” and that it captures the essence of its most infamous genre predecessors.

But the issue of game length is a factor in modern games now with some games outstaying their welcome, and others not giving enough value for money, so how does The Callisto Protocol fare?

The Callisto Protocol campaign length

We can confirm that our first playthrough of The Callisto Protocol in the middle of the game’s three difficulty levels took us over 13 hours to complete.

This is completely in line with Striking Distance Studio’s claims that a standard run of the game can be expected to take 12-14 hours – depending on your playstyle.

If you rigidly stick to the main path and don’t really explore, then you might expect to shave an hour or so off of this total. We did not and made sure to find all the hidden extras we could find, going off the beaten path, and generally admiring the game’s visuals and efforts.

Additionally, if you opt to do your first playthrough on the easiest difficulty, then you can expect to take less time to complete the game as you will die less frequently and be able to whip around the game faster.

If you play the game on Maximum Security difficulty though, then it’s going to be a much tougher experience with more deaths and more perfection required to see it through to its end.

