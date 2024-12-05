How long is Path of Exile 2? Game Director chimes in

Wondering how long it takes to beat Path of Exile 2? If you’re trying to block out time for the game’s early access, we’ve got you covered.

Path of Exile 2 is heading into its highly-anticipated early access period and the ARPG is generating a lot of buzz. Set six years after its predecessor, the game will take players back to the world of Wraeclast for some isometric action in the dark fantasy setting.

The game’s top competitor in the space is Diablo 4 but fans of the genre like Asmongold think that Path of Exile 2 is set to “cannibalize” its audience. We’ll have to see how it fares over time of course.

If you’re looking to give the game a go, you may be wondering how much time you’ll need to invest. Here’s everything we know about how long it takes to beat Path of Exile 2.

Grinding Gears Games Path of Exile 2’s early access lets you play six classes and each offers hundreds of hours of gameplay.

How long does it take to beat Path of Exile 2’s early access campaign?

Path of Exile 2’s early access campaign will take around 25 hours to complete for new players. This is according to comments from Game Director Jonathan Rogers who confirmed the length in a developer stream.

Rogers did allow that players who were familiar with the first game may be able to shave an hour or two off this time but it is the best estimate available thus far. It should be noted that Path of Exile 2’s early access offerings only include the first three acts of the campaign but the full release will have six in total.

There is one more caveat about accessing the endgame content available in this pre-release version of the game.

How long does it take to get to endgame in Path of Exile 2?

Getting to level 65 and participating in Path of Exile 2’s endgame content will take roughly 50 hours. At least in this early access version.

This is because in order to reach level 65, players will need to complete the first three acts of the campaign a second time on the game’s Cruel difficulty. Think of this as a kind of new game plus in which enemies and bosses deal increased damage and behave more aggressively.

Once this is done, you’ll be able to grind from level 65 to the max level of 100 and take on all of Path of Exile 2’s endgame content to boot. Devs have confirmed that this could take “over 100 hours” so you’ll have plenty to do.

Grinding Gear Games Unlocking your full power in Path of Exile 2 will be a lengthy affair.

That’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Path of Exile 2 and how much time you can expect to spend in the endgame.

If you’re eager to try the game in its early access period, check out our guide for how to get the limited-time Twitch Drops.