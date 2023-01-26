How long is Hi-Fi Rush? Main story length & completionist run

Announced as a surprise release during Xbox’s Developer Direct, Hi-Fi Rush has quickly attracted quite a following – but how long does it take to complete? We’ve go all the answers here so you can dive into the rhythm game without worrying about that sort of timing.

Hi-Fi Rush is a colorful rhythmic experience where timing and music matters in every attack and combo. Since its out-of-the-blue release, players have been rushing to the title and looking to find out everything they can about the gameplay, style, and platforms.

On top of those questions, many are wondering just how long it will take them to complete Hi-Fi Rush. With that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Hi-Fi Rush’s length, whether you’re interested in the story or going for a completionist run.

Bethesda / Xbox Hi-Fi Rush is long enough to sit down and be happily engrossed in the beat.

How long is Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi-Fi Rush will take you between 8 and 15 hours to complete the story but that’s without exploring and looking for all the collectibles. If you’re looking to collect everything in the game and explore the world around you, it will likely take upwards of 20 hours to do a completionist run.

Naturally, like all similar games, the length of time it takes to complete Hi-Fi Rush will depend on the difficulty you choose and how good you are at combat and reading the beat.

That’s all you need to know about Hi-Fi Rush’s length and how long it will take to complete. While loading up your playthrough, take a look at some of our handy Hi-Fi Rush guides:

