How long is Detroit Become Human? Here’s a rundown of the full play time required to finish the story campaign, as well as 100% complete the game.

Set in a dystopian 2038 Detroit where androids have become the subservient backbone of the human race’s existence, Detroit Become Human follows the narratives of three different characters: Kara, Connor, and Markus.

All three of the humanoid robots have their own specialist programming, leading them down three very different paths in their search for what makes them whole. As you can imagine, this has got players asking themselves just how the game is.

Advertisement

So, how long is Detroit Become Human? Here’s a rundown of how long it takes to complete the base story campaign, as well as the play time required to 100% complete it.

Contents

How long is Detroit Become Human? Story play time

According to this poll, in order to complete the three main storylines, you’ll need to plow around 12 hours into the game. This is the approximate average across PC and both PlayStation 4 & 5.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide

If you’re going to complete the story and most of the optional extras, that will require an extra few hours play time, bringing the total up to around 15 or 16 hours.

Detroit Become Human: 100% completion

If you’re determined to explore every little nook and cranny of future Detroit and cover every inch of each character’s respective story, you’ll be playing for around 30 hours.

Advertisement

Detroit Become Human: Fastest speedrun

Looking to etch yourself into the speedrun history books? The fastest ever run of the game comes in at a mind-boggling 2 hours, 54 minutes, 22 seconds, so you better be prepared!

So that’s how long it’ll take to complete Detroit Become Human; whether you’re looking to just try out the story or complete the game in its entirety.

If you’re looking for some more gaming news to accompany you on your journey, be sure to check out our gaming page for all of the latest updates.