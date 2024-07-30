How long is Black Myth: Wukong? Devs weigh in

Black Myth: Wukong is the next big Soulslike but how will its playtime stack up against its contemporaries? This guide will let you know how long it takes to beat Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong is getting closer and hype is building for the Soulslike. The genre has received some stellar entries lately with the likes of Lies of P and there are some major expectations for Game Science’s take on it.

Early leaks have suggested that Black Myth: Wukong will buck certain trends set by its predecessors with a more “forgiving” difficulty. It also looks to be a more linear experience than other games with the Soulslike label.

Article continues after ad

So, with a less punishing style of play and a more focused narrative, how long is Black Myth: Wukong? Some info from the developers sheds some light on the matter.

Game Science How long it takes to beat Black Myth: Wukong will likely depend on how many attempts you spend on its bosses.

How long will it take to finish Black Myth: Wukong?

In an interview with IGN, Game Producer Feng Ji confirmed that Black Myth: Wukong would require “at least 15 hours of playtime” to complete. It wasn’t elaborated whether this was just to tackle the game’s story or whether that was for a completionist run, however.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Feng Ji also stated that to ensure players stayed “excited during the gameplay and boss fights”, Black Myth: Wukong would feature “over a hundred” different enemy types. While 15 hours may sound short to some, the proposed variety will hopefully keep it engaging.

Leaks reported by Insider Gaming claim the game will feature “around 160 enemy types” and “80+ bosses.” It is also expected to have New Game Plus at launch and three different endings.

Multiple playthroughs to secure the game’s different endings will likely push your total playthrough well past the estimated 15 hours.

Article continues after ad

Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, 2024, on PlayStation and PC. As more information on projections for completionist runs becomes available, we’ll update this article.