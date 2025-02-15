How long is Avowed? Main story length & completionist run

Obsidian’s latest epic RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, Avowed, is out. But there’s one burning question: How long will it take to finish?

Well, the short answer is: it depends. Some players blaze through the main story in a handful of hours, while others will get lost in the sprawling world for weeks.

Whether you’re just after the ending or you’re ready to explore every nook and cranny, here’s how long it might take.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / Obsidian

How long is Avowed?

The average time to complete Avowed is 25 to 40 hours. That said, your time with the game will vary based on whether or not you’re focused more on getting through the main quest or checking out side content. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Main quests only: 12 to 25 hours

12 to 25 hours Completionist: 40-50 hours

For most players, the sweet spot in Avowed is mixing the main story with some side quests and exploration. This will take you about 25 to 40 hours, giving you time to uncover hidden spots without getting lost in every little detail.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re just focused on the main story and skip the side content, you can finish in around 12 to 25 hours. Speedrunners might finish in as little as 12 hours, but expect around 20-25 hours if you’re sticking to just the critical path.

On the flip side, if you’re a completionist who wants to explore every nook and cranny, 100% completion will easily take 40-50+ hours. That means digging into every region, side quest, and secret the game has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Obsidian Entertainment

All main quests

Here is a list of the main quests in Avowed:

On Strange Shores

Message From Afar

An Untimely End

The Animancy Method

Ancient Soil

A Path to the Garden

Face Your Fears

Shadows of the Past

Our Dreams Divide Us All

Avowed has something for every kind of gamer. You can rush through it quickly, take your time for a fuller experience, or sink yourself into an epic quest for 100% completion. But, if you want to level up fast to get through each area quickly, we’ve got you covered.