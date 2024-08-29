How Jungle Camps work in Deadlock

Valve’s newest hero shooter MOBA Deadlock is filled to the brim with unique strategies and gameplay tricky to help you win games, so here’s how to use the jungle camps to the best of your advantage and reap their souls.

Deadlock is Valve’s newest take on a MOBA, combining both hero shooter elements from titles like Overwatch 2 with the intense statistical strategy of games like Dota and League of Legends.

With multiple lanes, objectives to capture, and souls to farm, there’s a lot of strategy involved in ensuring your way to victory. One of these may include the jungle camps spread throughout the map, which is a great way to pick up bonus souls while in the downtime.

Looking to start farming it up? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is supposed to take Jungle Camps?

Unlike in other MOBAs, there is no dedicated jungling role in Deadlock. Instead, all players are supposed to take these camps as they see fit, whether that be because they have spare time or need to take some time away from the main fight.

That means that if you’re running back to lane, or have already shoved out your lane, it’s a good idea to run through, clear them out and pick up the bonus souls to help you reach your builds faster.

Where are the Jungle Camps?

There are many jungle camps spread throughout the maps and lanes in Deadlock. The best way to identify them is through the minimap, which has icons detailing where they are and what tier they are in.

Valve/Dexerto Camps are shown on the minimap and are indicated by a green triangle.

The most basic tier of jungle camps is shown by a singular green triangle on the map, making it easy enough to spot if you’re looking for some bonus souls to pick up. The higher tier camps are also shown by a green triangle, but lines are included underneath to indicate their level. One line means it’s a tier-two camp, while two lines under means it’s a tier-three camp.

Jungle Camps, Tiers and Spawn Timers

Like in other MOBAs, certain jungle camps only spawn at specific times throughout the match. Deadlock limits what tier of jungle camp can spawn in until the seven-minute mark, to prevent players from immediately farming up huge amounts of souls. Here’s the spawn timer and base souls for each tier of jungle camp.

Tier Spawn time Symbol on map Souls provided (base level) Number of Jungle Camps on map Tier 1 2 minutes into the game Green Triangle 45 6 Tier 2 7 minute into the game 7 minutes into the game 95 25 Tier 3 7 minutes into the game Green Triangle with a single line underneath 240 8

While Tier 3 camps do reward the most amount of souls, it’s worth noting that they have high health and deal high amounts of damage.

As such, it’s a good idea to be high-level or ask some buddies to come along to help you out.