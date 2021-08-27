How to join FaZe Clan for a day: FaZe keeps promise after CoD Champs win

For years, content creators and fans alike have been trying to join the FaZe Clan fraternity. Now, you have another chance, but it’s only going to be a brief thing.

FaZe Clan have conquered the esports universe and the YouTube sphere since their inception in 2010. Having snatched the CDL Champs 2021 crown, the org are looking stronger than ever.

In the run-up to Atlanta FaZe’s victory over Toronto Ultra, the squad tweeted out that: “If @ATLFaZe wins Champs we’ll let everyone who liked this tweet join FaZe,” and they’ve honored that deal.

However, you’re not going to be a permanent member like Banks or Swagg. Instead, if you fancy officially repping the FaZe colors for one day, well, we’ve got all the details – including the terms and conditions – right here.

FaZe Clan will let you join for a day

FaZe Clan have confirmed that you will be allowed to join the iconic squad for a single day. This party kicks off at August 27 at 7 AM PST/10 AM EST/3 PM BST/4 PM CET and ends at the same time on August 28.

There are a series of terms and conditions that you will need to subscribe to, though:

You can only say “I’m in FaZe Clan” and rename yourself to FaZe [name] during the 24 hour period .

. Your actions do not represent the organization or its staff, players, and partners.

the organization or its staff, players, and partners. FaZe Clan cannot be listed as your employer or employer of record.

or employer of record. Involvement is completely unpaid.

How to join FaZe Clan (for a day)

In order to become an official member of FaZe Clan for one day, there’s a couple of easy steps you’ll need to take:

Like the pregame tweet about Atlanta FaZe winning the CDL. Reply to this tweet with “signed.” As of August 27 – 28 you are officially a part of FaZe!

Deal's a deal. Tomorrow, at 10am Eastern time, we will allow everyone who liked the tweet below to join FaZe Clan for one day, per the following terms & conditions. To confirm your recruitment, please reply to this Tweet with "Signed." https://t.co/akQuOBmC6N pic.twitter.com/hxSXfmRMaD — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 27, 2021

Joining FaZe Clan has never been so easy, but remember that with great power comes great responsibility. Use it well!