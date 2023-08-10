How do Bonus Points work in FPL? Fantasy Premier League BPS explained

The Bonus Points System (BPS) in Fantasy Premier League isn’t the easiest system to wrap your head around, even for the most veteran FPL players. Here, we’ve got all the details so you know exactly how BPS works in the FPL 2023/24 season.

Bonus Points can be hugely impactful in FPL. Some players become far more interesting assets if they’re regularly able to perform well according to the Bonus Points System, as they’re more likely to earn the Bonus Points that are available.

While there are obvious factors in play, such as scoring goals and receiving cards either adding or negating from a player’s bonus score, there are a number of things that are considered when handing out bonus points in the match.

Luckily, we’ve got the full list here.

FPL Bonus Points System explained

Here’s the full table of how players can earn bonus points, according to the official Fantasy Premier League website:

Action BPS Points Playing 1 to 60 minutes 3 Playing over 60 minutes 6 Goalkeepers and defenders scoring a goal 12 Midifielders scoring a goal 18 Forwards scoring a goal 24 Assists 9 Goalkeepers and defenders keeping a clean sheet 12 Saving a penalty 15 Save 2 Successful open play cross 1 Creating a big chance (a chance where the receiving player should score) 3 For every 2 clearances, blocks and interceptions (total) 1 For every 3 recoveries 1 Key pass 1 Successful tackle (net*) 2 Successful dribble 1 Scoring the goal that wins a match 3 70 to 79% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 2 80 to 89% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 4 90%+ pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 6 Conceding a penalty -3 Missing a penalty -6 Yellow card -3 Red card -9 Own goal -6 Missing a big chance -3 Making an error which leads to a goal -3 Making an error which leads to an attempt at goal -1 Being tackled -1 Conceding a foul -1 Being caught offside -1 Shot off target -1

At the end of the match, each player’s points are added up and the highest-scoring player earns 3 points, second gets 2 points, and third gets 1 point. In some cases, players on equal points can both earn points, e.g. two players can earn 1 point each if they’re level according to the BPS

Last season, the likes of Kieran Trippier (6.5, DEF), Martin Ødegaard (8.5, MID), Harry Kane (12.5, FWD), and Erling Haaland (14.0, FWD) led the way in bonus points, consistently being the difference makers for their teams, making them even more valuable fantasy assets and captains each Gameweek.

