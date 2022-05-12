How to claim Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt Twitch drops

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt has become quite the Twitch sensation, and you can even earn a slew of free drops for watching eligible streams. Here’s what you need to do.

As Kindred across the globe take a trip to the rainy streets of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt’s Prague, Sharkmob’s battle royale has soared in popularity after being picked up by some of Twitch’s most famous faces.

With the likes of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek taking to the shadows as one of the game‘s four different clans, the devs have added a series of different Twitch drops that offer free loot for watching participating streamers.

The Bloodhunt for Charity competition offers the perfect opportunity to wrack up some easy hours and score some sweet rewards; but just what cosmetics are available via Bloodhunt’s Twitch drops? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

Bloodhunt Twitch drops: Start & end dates

There is only one Bloodhunt Twitch drop up for grabs at the moment, and you’ll need to collect it before May 14.

This perfectly aligns with the Bloodhunt for Charity tournament, so tuning in for the evening will easily net you this quirky little reward.

How to claim Bloodhunt Twitch drops

While it’s unclear how many hours you’ll need to watch in order to claim the current drop, previous iterations required you to watch 30 minutes of content on Bloodhunt’s official Twitch channel or Bloodhunt community creators.

Of course, you’ll need to link your Bloodhunt account to your Twitch in order to take advantage of the promo and earn some suave-looking new outfits. To do so:

Visit the Twitch drops section of the Bloodhunt website Sign into your Bloodhunt account Go to ‘My Profile‘ in the top right-hand corner of the website Scroll down to ‘Linked Accounts‘ Ensure that your account is linked to your Steam or PlayStation accounts (all you need to do is sign in) Select ‘Twitch‘ Sign into your Twitch account Voila! Your accounts are linked, and your reward will be found in the ‘Customization‘ menu

Current Bloodhunt Twitch drops

At the moment there’s only one Twitch drop on offer: the Milk epic-tier outfit.

Decking out your character in a pair of light wash jeans and an adorable white hoodie featuring an anime-style carton of milk on the back, this outfit adds some kawaii to the chaos.

So that’s everything you need to know to claim Bloodhunt Twitch drops for yourself and deck out your character in some new gear.

Looking to dive into the Bloodhunt but unsure where to start?

