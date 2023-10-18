How big is Super Mario Bros. Wonder? File Size for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest entry in the beloved Nintendo franchise releasing for Nintendo Switch, but how big is the game? Here’s exactly how much free space you’ll need to have to enjoy Mario’s next adventure.

The newest installment in the Mario series is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and fans are eager to get their hands on this adventure. Wonder is the first traditional side-scroller in the franchise in over a decade. It also introduces new Mario voice actor, Kevin Afghani.

If you’re hoping to play the game as soon as it releases, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got enough space on your Nintendo Switch to install the platformer first.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the file size of Super Mario Bro’s Wonder.

Nintendo Wonder is a traditional side-scrolling Mario game.

How big is Super Mario Bros. Wonder? File size on Nintendo Switch

According to the game’s listing on the official Nintendo store, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will take up approximately 4GB on the hybrid console.

It’s important to note that additional storage may be required for any post-launch game updates, as well as during the initial installation. We recommend having slightly over 4GB of free space on your Nintendo Switch just to be safe.

In terms of file size, thankfully Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a relatively small game, especially compared to other Switch exclusives like the 15GB Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

That’s everything you need to know about the file size for the upcoming game! While you’re here, why not check out our best Mario games list?