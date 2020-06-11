Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West announced for PS5

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the PS4’s most popular games ever, and its sequel, Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West, has officially been announced for the PS5.

The robotic dinosaurs, beautiful landscapes and innovative gameplay of Horizon Zero Dawn are all making a revamped return in the next generation of console gaming. During the PS5 launch event, everyone’s favorite red-haired heroine, Aloy, was reintroduced to the gaming community, bow-in-hand, aiming at a gargantuan, mechanical mammoth.

As of yet, all we know is that Aloy is back, the robots are back and the West is not just wild, but forbidden—although one can assume that caution won’t be enough to stop the brazen hunter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq594XmpPBg

From Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to Resident Evil 8: Village, Horizon Zero Dawn’s sequel came amongst a variety of teased sequels to renowned console titles. The trailer was short, but it got the message across: the original game’s protagonist should maintain her role in its sequel, and the mysteries of her post-apocalyptic world will continue to unravel.

This trailer, while shocking to many, was teased earlier by the game’s composer, Joris de Man, who Tweeted about their excitement and unsurprisingly sent the game’s fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

Excited! Wonder what they will be showing today.....:) https://t.co/FPxx7tjh8y — Joris de Man (@jorisdemanmusic) June 11, 2020

It appears that anticipation was rewarded, as open-world RPG fans can expect Forbidden West to build upon the mechanics that made the original title a huge hit amongst critics and players. If the trailer is any indication, the game’s signature aesthetic will now be amplified by the capacities built into the PS5.

A lush world occupied by both living and animatronic creatures, as well as other human beings akin to Aloy, the depths of Forbidden West are shown off in the game’s trailer, along with the foreshadowing of potential warfare between conflicting, post-apocalyptic tribal communities.

While Aloy worked with, and fought against, other humans in the first game—this one appears to be taking that to an entirely new level. Toward the end of the trailer, it's suggested that a rival community is enlisting some of the game's spookier, prehistoric robots to wage war. Fans will be excited to learn more about this sort of inter-society combat, as its scale presents a new step for the game's story and, possibly, its combat.