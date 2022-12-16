Horizon multiplayer project in development at Guerrilla Games

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Guerrilla Games appear to have confirmed that a multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe is in the works, as the developer shared job listings for roles on a co-op project.

The Horizon series is one of the biggest new IPs to emerge in the last decade, after 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and its protagonist, Aloy, took the gaming world by storm.

This year’s sequel – Horizon Forbidden West – only expanded the exciting new universe, with the Burning Shores DLC and Call of the Mountain VR title still to come.

Now, it appears that the Horizon franchise is only going to grow bigger going forward, as developers Guerilla Games may have confirmed that a co-op multiplayer game is also in development.

Just over a month on from reports claiming that a Horizon MMO was being worked on, eagle-eyed fans spotted job listings inviting devs to go and work on an online project set in the same universe.

The listings, which were shared by the LifeAtGuerrilla Twitter account, said: “We are continuing to create epic solo adventures for Aloy. But there is more. A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in the Horizon universe.”

Later in the same post, the developers even provided a few minor details about the project, revealing that the focus will be shifting away from series protagonist Aloy and it will feature a different aesthetic than the one fans have become accustomed to.

“Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together,” it said.

Sadly, the listing doesn’t offer up any more details about how the Horizon multiplayer game will look or play. Given that Guerilla Games already has two major Horizon releases planned for 2023, and they’re still assembling the development team, it might be some time before we see an official announcement.

Either way, fans will no doubt be over the moon to see the Horizon series expanding once again, and that Guerrilla Games are committed to delivering a variety of experiences in that universe.